Justin Allgaier’s wife Ashley showers admiration on musician Carrie Underwood for saving the day at President Donald Trump’s inauguration

Ashley Allgaier, wife of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Justin Allgaier, applauded singer Carrie Underwood for her remarkable composure during a technical mishap at President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The incident occurred when Underwood's backing track failed while she was preparing to sing America The Beautiful at the US Capitol Rotunda following Trump's oath of office.

However, the 41-year-old singer held her nerves and asked the gathering to support her if they knew the lyrics. Underwood urged:

"If you know the words, help me out here."

Captivated by Underwood's performance, Ashley Allgaier took to Instagram and wrote:

"Who needs backup music when you're @carrieunderwood!!"

Ashley Allgaier commends Carrie Underwood for her bold performance (Image source: Instagram/@ashleyallgaier)

When Underwood started singing the patriotic song, she promptly received support from the people in the gathering. This included personalities like former US President Barack Obama, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, outgoing VP Kamala Harris, and tech leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

She also received the support of the Armed Forces present in the Rotunda building. Ashley Allgaier rightly showed appreciation for Underwood for her bravado.

When Justin Allgaier credited Ashley for the support she brings outside the racetrack

Justin Allgaier has never shied away from talking about how Ashley has helped him become not just a better person but a better racer as well. In 2014, the Illinois-born driver spoke to Jeff Gluck about how his wife is more of a critic than most journalists and is the first to push him to do better when he makes a mistake.

"The cool thing is my wife is actually probably more of a critic than anybody else or even you guys in the media. If I do something well, she tells me I did something well. And if I do something bad, she's usually the first one ready to smack me," Justin Allgaier said (via USA Today).

Now that Justin Allgaier has become the Xfinity Series Champion, he again credited Ashley for always having his back and staying beside him in every situation.

"So for me, I'm gonna say beside every great man there's an even better woman. And she's been that for me. She's never been behind me. She's always stood side by side with me and gone toe to toe with me a few times. But I think that for me, I think it's understated what she does outside the race track," Allgaier said at the NASCAR awards ceremony as reported by Frontstretch.

Following his success in 2024, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has given Justin Allgaier the opportunity to take part in the 2025 Daytona 500 with JR Motorsports.

