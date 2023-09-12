Justin Haley and Kaulig Racing to be sponsored by Mountain Dew in NASCAR Bristol race

Food City is collaborating with Kaulig Racing to revive the iconic Mountain Dew sponsorship for Justin Haley and the 31 team at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

This marks Mountain Dew's return as a primary partner in the NCS for the first time since 2020. The beverage, often associated with Johnson City, will serve as the main sponsor.

Kaulig Racing and the supermarket retailer are partnering with Pepsi Beverages of North America's Mountain Dew to bring back the citrusy refreshment as a primary NCS sponsor.

According to Wycb.com, Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing gave an exclusive statement:

"We are super excited to be teaming back up with Food City at the Bristol night race to showcase yet another one of its great retail partners, It is our hope we continue to strengthen this partnership for many years to come and bring back Mountain Dew’s iconic brand into the NASCAR Cup Series.”

To which Steven C Smith, the president of Food City responded:

"Food City is proud to team up with our friends from Kaulig Racing and Mountain Dew to sponsor Justin Haley and the Kaulig Racing No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the running of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race."

Mountain Dew, a beloved brand known for its refreshing taste and distinctive green logo, is no stranger to NASCAR. However, it has been absent as a primary sponsor for a few years but is now set to return with Kaulig Racing.

Pepsi Beverages of North America is delighted to collaborate with Food City and Kaulig Racing, claims Jason Smith

The return of Mountain Dew as a key sponsor brings a wave of nostalgia for fans who associate the brand with thrilling races and high-speed action. Jason Smith, key account manager of Pepsi Beverages of North America, said:

"Pepsi Beverages of North America is honored, proud and excited to partner with Food City and Kaulig Racing to showcase our iconic Mountain Dew brand on Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 Chevrolet piloted by Justin Haley"

Haley's current NCS season has seen him compete with determination, sitting in 23rd place in the points standings. He has achieved one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes, demonstrating his potential on the track.

With the backing of Mountain Dew, Haley and the Kaulig Racing team are poised to make a significant impact at Bristol.

The Bristol Motor Speedway is a legendary track known for its high-banked turns and close-quarters racing. The partnership between Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, and Mountain Dew at this iconic venue promises an unforgettable race for fans and participants alike.

As the anticipation builds for the Bristol race, all eyes will be on Justin Haley and his No. 31 car decked out in Mountain Dew green.

This sponsorship deal, alongside branding, is also about the fusion of speed, skill, and a beverage that has become synonymous with the excitement of NASCAR.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 16, is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET.