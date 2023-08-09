“Justin Haley revved his engine and waved…Kyle Busch sideswiped me”: Shane van Gisbergen talks about ‘pretty cool’ NASCAR custom

The NASCAR world eagerly awaits Shane van Gisbergen's return to Cup Series racing after his win on debut in the world of stock car racing, and Kyle Busch seems to be no less excited.

Three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion, van Gisbergen left his mark on the world of NASCAR after he swept the inaugural Chicago City Street Race earlier this season.

Pulling a gap of six to eight tenths on full-time drivers over the final laps of the race, van Gisbergen managed to achieve a feat that is so rare in motorsports that it might as well be deemed impossible. As he jostled with Justin Haley and overtook him before crossing the checkered flag in P1, the Kiwi was also greeted by one of NASCAR's quintessential customs.

Dirty Mo Media @DirtyMoMedia



Who saw this coming?



What did you think of the inaugural Chicago Street Race? 🏙️



Call into DBC and tell us yourself: (704) 802-9572

pic.twitter.com/KkI1cw4fR9 Shane van Gisbergen in his first try!Who saw this coming?What did you think of the inaugural Chicago Street Race? 🏙️Call into DBC and tell us yourself: (704) 802-9572

As he drove his #91 Trackhouse Racing entry on the cooldown lap, several drivers such as Kyle Busch and Justin Haley came alongside his car and gave him a congratulatory bump.

While the 34-year-old was confused at first, he quickly realized what was happening. He elaborated in an interview with NBC Sports and said:

“I think it was Justin (Haley) who came along and revved his engine and was waving, and then people started hitting me in the back of the car. Kyle Busch sideswiped me. I figured out pretty quick what was happening. That was a pretty cool experience.”

Shane van Gisbergen will be seen racing stock cars all weekend long this weekend as he makes his Truck Series debut on Friday, August 11, ahead of his second Cup Series appearance at the Indy Road Course.

Kyle Busch thinks Shane van Gisbergen will still be the favorite to win at Indianapolis this Sunday

Many drivers were impressed by what Shane van Gisbergen managed to achieve in his first NASCAR Cup Series race, and Kyle Busch thinks the Kiwi still has the momentum he needs going into this weekend.

The Richard Childress Racing driver elaborated in an interview with NBC Sports and explained:

“I would say he is the favorite going in, for sure. I would say that the gap will be closer from Chicago to the rest of the field that he had. He had us all beat by six to eight-tenths of a second a lap. I would say going into Indy we should all be within two to three-tenths, but he will still be the best guy.”

The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard is destined to be a star-studded event with the likes of Shane van Gisbergen, Jenson Button, and Kamui Kobayashi racing alongside full-timers at the famed venue.