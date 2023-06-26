Justin Haley stoked about starting P3 in what is Kaulig Racing’s best start in NASCAR history

NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley, representing Kaulig Racing, was over the moon after tying the team's best ever qualifying effort in its history.

After securing an impressive third position in the qualifying for the Ally 400 race, Haley couldn't contain his enthusiasm as he shared his thoughts in a post-race interview. AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric have started the race from the third position for the team in the past.

Reflecting on the remarkable achievement, Haley said:

"That was an awesome effort—an awesome time for our race team, Kaulig Racing."

This outstanding performance not only showcased Haley's craft behind the wheel, but also highlighted the team's dedication and hard work.

Acknowledging the support from Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Haley credited them for their unwavering assistance throughout the process.

"Everyone at RCR, time and time again, they've been such a tremendous help to us and our program," he said gratefully.

Haley also thanked Kaulig Racing's president, Chris Rice, and Matt Kaulig, the owner of Kaulig Racing. However, despite the brilliant qualifying effort, Haley admitted that he was skeptical about their chances of securing a top spot.

"We're still a smaller team, but we were 28th (in standings). I don't think we're gonna be that good," he confessed.

When a reporter inquired about any significant changes made after practice, Haley revealed that the team had made minimal adjustments.

Justin Haley also emphasized the fine line between being quick and not being quick in NASCAR racing. Haley affirmed his satisfaction with their base practice, stating:

"We didn't make a lot of changes overnight. I feel like our base practice was pretty good."

The remarkable start by Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series not only puts them in a prominent position for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, but also signals a promising future for the team.

Justin Haley overjoyed after AJ Allmendinger's victory

AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing secured the win in the latest NASCAR Xfinity race, the Tennessee Lottery 250 held at Nashville Superspeedway. Allmendinger navigated his way to the top after starting from the 11th position.

Justin Haley was pumped after seeing Allmendinger's win at Nashville Superspeedway, as he took to Twitter to express his joy.

While AJ Allmendinger won the Xfinity Series race, it remains to be seen how does his Kaulig teammate Haley fares in the Ally 400 after securing the third starting spot in qualifying.

