Justin Haley surfing in trembling waters as Spire Motorsports future turns uncertain despite only being in his first season with the team

Justin Haley is on the brink of losing his seat at Spire Motorsports despite running his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series season in the #7 Chevrolet. NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi, via The Daily Downforce, reported that the team could let Haley go if the driver doesn't improve, even before the end of the season.Haley arrived at Spire Motorsports in a mid-season swap last year, with Corey LaJoie moving to Rick Ware Racing. This year, however, he has only scored one top 10, a stark contrast to his teammate and sophomore driver, Carson Hocevar, who has recorded two top-5 and six top-10 finishes.The expectations of Haley appear to be high, as shown by the team's decision to pair the now 26-year-old driver with Rodney Childers, the veteran crew chief who led Kevin Harvick to the 2014 championship, though the partnership was short-lived. Unfortunately, his ongoing slump has reportedly put his spot on the team at risk.In an X post, The Daily Downforce reported:“Justin Haley is reportedly under pressure in his first full season with Spire Motorsports. Jordan Bianchi warns that if he doesn’t deliver consistent results, the team may move on before year's end.”The Daily Downforce @dailydownforceLINKJustin Haley is reportedly under pressure in his first full season with Spire Motorsports. Jordan Bianchi warns that if he doesn’t deliver consistent results, the team may move on before year's end.If the Indiana native sticks around the team, he would enter the regular season finale (Coke Zero Sugar 400) at Daytona, a race he won in 2019. The surprise victory came after the race was halted due to weather conditions, with Haley having led just one lap. It remains Spire Motorsports' only win since entering the Cup Series full-time in 2019.“Nothing super wrong”: Justin Haley on crew chief Rodney Childer's exit from the #7 Spire Motorsports teamAfter nine races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, Spire Motorsports parted ways with veteran crew chief Rodney Childers. Justin Haley admitted not feeling surprised about the decision, saying the partnership just wasn't a fit.The #7 Chevrolet driver stated last April 2025 (via Joseph Srigley on X):“It was just a fit thing. Nothing super wrong that stood out, or was super left or right.”“Nothing surprises me in this sport anymore,” he added.Rodney Childers arrived at Spire Motorsports after his former team, Stewart-Haas Racing, ceased its NASCAR operations at the end of the 2024 season. Childers, who won 40 Cup Series races, was initially set to call the shots for Corey LaJoie, but as mentioned, the driver was sent to Rick Ware Racing in exchange for Justin Haley with seven races remaining.Spire signed Ryan Sparks to replace Childers in the #7 team. Since then, Haley hasn't scored a single top-10 finish. His best result with Sparks was an 11th-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway two weeks ago, which was followed by a 23rd-place finish at Iowa Speedway.Justin Haley drives the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports - Source: ImagnThe driver's next race is scheduled for 90 laps around Watkins Glen International this weekend. He had four Cup Series starts on the New York road course track and finished mostly outside the top 20.