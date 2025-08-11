Justin Marks gives a blunt verdict on Connor Zilisch’s potential return after freak injury at Watkins Glen

Connor Zilisch’s weekend at Watkins Glen was supposed to be another step towards his dominant status in NASCAR's Xfinity. Instead, it ended with a serious injury and uncertainty about when he will be able to race again.In a post-race update shared by Steven Taranto on X, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks explained that Zilisch’s return to the cockpit will be decided collectively, with the priority being on his long-term health over the championship.The video was posted on Taranto’s X account. In the video, Marks says the No. 87 Cup program this year was built specifically around Connor Zilisch to give him seat time and prepare him for his future.Justin Marks revealed that the decision to withdraw the car was reached late at night after discussions with Red Bull, the team’s primary sponsor. In his own words,“I think, we talked about different scenarios but at the end of the day, Red Bull speaks loudly it’s the one paying the bill, and we all just kinda powered out late last night to talk about it and just because of the relationships between the partners because that program’s about Connor, the best thing was just sort of not to dilute the program and that sponsorship. Connor is an athlete and putting someone else in the car is just… and I left my helmet at home.”For context, the injury occurred less than 24 hours earlier. Connor Zilisch, 19, had just won the Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen, his sixth victory of the season. When he attempted to celebrate by standing on his car.With one foot on the hood and the other on the window ledge, he lost his balance, falling headfirst onto the concrete of Victory Lane. He was taken off on a backboard and transported to the hospital. Subsequently, scans cleared him of head injuries but confirmed a broken collarbone.Connor Zilisch had been scheduled to compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, where he qualified 25th. NASCAR confirmed he was “awake and alert” when medics reached him.Earlier in the weekend, he finished eighth in the Truck Series race. His withdrawal from Sunday’s race removed the No. 87 from the starting field entirely.Connor Zilisch is the current Xfinity Series points leader and remains in contention for the regular season championship. The playoffs begin August 30 in Portland. While no return date has been announced, the injury will likely cause him to miss upcoming races.The North Carolina native is considered one of NASCAR’s top young prospects. Trackhouse Racing plans for him to move to the Cup Series full-time in 2026. In 2025, he’s competing in a full Xfinity season with JR Motorsports while making select Cup starts for Trackhouse under Red Bull sponsorship.Jim Zilisch pokes fun at son, Connor Zilisch’s mishap after Watkins Glen winConnor Zilisch, driver of the #88 Registix Chevrolet, is taken out on a stretcher after a fall in victory lane following his NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 win- Source: GettyConnor Zilisch’s sixth win of the Xfinity season at Watkins Glen came with dominance on track. The rookie led 60 of the 82 laps and avoided a 16-car crash late in the race, but his celebration ended in injury after he slipped from the roof of his car and fractured his collarbone.The fall cut short what had been a near-perfect weekend, and there is no confirmed date for his return. He is expected to miss at least a couple of races as he recovers before the championship playoffs begin. In the aftermath, Zilisch’s father, Jim Zilisch, took to X to make light of the situation. Quoting him directly, Jim wrote,“Silver lining. Pooping himself is no longer his most embarrassing moment.”This isn’t Zilisch’s first injury-related setback in 2024. Earlier this year, he missed the Talladega race due to a back injury but rebounded with a hot streak, winning five of his last eight races before the Watkins Glen incident.