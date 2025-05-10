Kaitlyn Vincie reacts to becoming the voice that NASCAR fans recognize

Kevin Harvick's podcast co-host and FOX Sports reporter Kaitlyn Vincie was recently featured in an interview with Forbes. During the interview, Vincie reacted to joining the 2025 season as a pit crew reporter and becoming a voice that stock car racing fans recognize.

Ad

With 14 years of experience, Vincie has become one of NASCAR's most reliable voices. She got her first opportunity to prove herself at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race held in March 2025. She filled in for fellow commentator Jamie Little, who was unavailable for the race weekend.

Reflecting on the biggest highlight of her career, Kaitlyn Vincie told Forbes:

“This was all I ever wanted to do with my life. Once I was old enough to figure out a career path, I was dedicated to doing this, and it’s been exactly what I had hoped for. Fox has allowed me to do a little bit of everything at this point. I’ve done pit reporting, I’ve done pre-race hosting, I’ve done hosting of the daily shows. I’ve done awards show and red carpets features. So I’ve worked across all the different series that we’ve had.”

Ad

Trending

FOX Sports reporter Vincie debuted her reporting career at Langley Speedway, interviewing up-and-coming drivers. She then joined FOX for the Speed Trackside program over a decade ago in 2012. Following her success, the Virginia native began working with the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick, on his "Happy Hour" podcast. Apart from her reporting career, Kaitlyn Vincie is a business owner and owns cabins in Lake Lureand Black Mountain, N.C.

When FOX reporter Kaitlyn Vincie gave her unfiltered opinion on Shane van Gisbergen's "attitude"

On an episode of Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast, his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie discussed NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen's "attitude" moving forward in the Cup Series. Vincie also opened up about the driver's strongholds in the series.

Ad

The New Zealand driver completed 12 Cup Series events under Kaulig Racing's banner. He showcased some flashes by landing two top-ten finishes as a part-time driver. He gave his all devotion to his Xfinity Series career as he posted three wins, seven top-five finishes, and ten top-ten finishes in the season.

Recalling Shane van Gisbergen's success in the 2024 season, Kaitlyn Vincie stated:

"I just feel like there's a lot of momentum around this team. I like the energy, I like his attitude. He told you he's not even setting goals for the year. I kind of like how he approaches the season. We know he's going to be really good on road courses. He's already won on one, of course, [at] Chicago, which's we're going back to. We have six of those [road courses] on the schedule. I think, wouldn't it be neat if he won at Mexico?" [00:44]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Shane van Gisbergen drives the #88 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing in the 2025 season and ranks 35th on the Cup Series points table with 121 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.