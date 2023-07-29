Katherine Legge to drive in the final 4 Road courses of Xfinity season with SS Green Light Racing

IndyCar and IMSA SportsCar championship driver Katherine Legge is all set to make her return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for four races this season, beginning with this Saturday’s Road America 180 at Road America.

On Friday, SS Green Light Racing announced that Legge will drive the #7 Chevrolet for the team’s second full-time entry on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She will also return a few weeks late in the final three road course races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (August 12), Watkins Glen International (August 19) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (October 7).

Katherine Legge, a twelve-time IndyCar Series starter, will be the ninth driver to drive the #7 for SS Green Light Racing in 2023, joining Blaine Perkins (R), Carson Hocevar, Stefan Parsons, Dawson Cram, David Starr, Daniel Suárez, Spencer Pumpelly, Mason Maggio.

In a press release by the team, Legge said:

“The Indy 500 made me realize that life and racing careers are too short not to go for it. My interest and passion is to continue to break new ground in motorsports. I’ve been proactive over the last year in thinking about what I want to do in my career and how I can accomplish those things.”

She continued:

“I’m so thankful to [SS GreenLight team co-owner] Bobby Dotter for the opportunity; and to Wayne Auton, Mike Helton, and Jim France for welcoming me back to NASCAR, especially at one of my favorite tracks, Road America.”

Saturday’s Xfinity race will mark her fifth start in the series. She has made four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in 2018 and her best finish of 14th came at Road America.

Katherine Legge’s performance in 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Katherine Legge, currently competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series, driving the #66 Acura NSX GT3 for Gradient Racing in the GTD class. She has scored four top-10 finishes so far this season, with a best finish of P4 at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Blast Equality Collab (BEQ), Team Schuler of Compass Real Estate and the Women’s Premier Basketball Association (WPBA) are the sponsor for Legge’s ride at Road America.

Catch Katherine Legge in action at the Road America on Saturday, July 29. The event will air live on USA Network at 3 pm ET.