NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Road America 180?

Road America is all set to host NASCAR's Road America 180 this weekend. The 20th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 29, in a 182-mile action-packed contest.

The Road America is located in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 4.048-miles road course opened in 1955 and will host the 14th annual Road America 180 on Saturday.

Road America 180 will feature 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 28, at 5 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 6 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Road America 180.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 at Road America

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Road America on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Road America 180 has been divided into Group A and Group B, Dexter Stacey leading Group A and Justin Allgaier leading Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for Road America 180:

Position – Driver – Metric score

Dexter Stacey - 42.400 Brad Perez - 38.850 Stanton Barrett - 35.350 Kyle Weatherman - 33.550 Brennan Poole - 31.750 Josh Williams - 30.250 Blaine Perkins - 28.000 Ryan Ellis - 23.250 Kaz Grala - 21.650 AJ Allmendinger - 20.650 Kyle Sieg - 19.300 Cole Custer - 19.100 John Hunter Nemechek - 16.800 Chandler Smith - 14.350 Brett Moffitt - 12.900 Parker Kligerman - 11.950 Brandon Jones - 10.350 Sammy Smith - 6.750 Daniel Hemric - 6.050

Group B

Justin Allgaier - 39.950 Sage Karam - 36.150 Patrick Emerling - 35.150 Josh Bilicki - 33.000 Leland Honeyman - 30.950 Alex Labbe - 29.950 Parker Retzlaff - 27.950 Connor Mosack - 22.850 Joe Graf Jr - 20.950 Ryan Sieg - 19.750 Anthony Alfredo - 19.150 Jeremy Clements - 18.600 Josh Berry - 14.600 Jeb Burton - 14.250 Justin Allgaier - 12.850 Sheldon Creed - 10.400 Riley Herbst - 8.950 Sam Mayer - 6.450 Austin Hill - 3.000

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, July 30, live on USA Network and MRN.