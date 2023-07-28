NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Road America 180?

Road America is all set to host NASCAR's Road America 180 this weekend. The 20th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 29, in a 182-mile action-packed contest.
The Road America is located in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 4.048-miles road course opened in 1955 and will host the 14th annual Road America 180 on Saturday.
Road America 180 will feature 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 28, at 5 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 6 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Road America 180.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 at Road America
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Road America on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Road America 180 has been divided into Group A and Group B, Dexter Stacey leading Group A and Justin Allgaier leading Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for Road America 180:
Position – Driver – Metric score
- Dexter Stacey - 42.400
- Brad Perez - 38.850
- Stanton Barrett - 35.350
- Kyle Weatherman - 33.550
- Brennan Poole - 31.750
- Josh Williams - 30.250
- Blaine Perkins - 28.000
- Ryan Ellis - 23.250
- Kaz Grala - 21.650
- AJ Allmendinger - 20.650
- Kyle Sieg - 19.300
- Cole Custer - 19.100
- John Hunter Nemechek - 16.800
- Chandler Smith - 14.350
- Brett Moffitt - 12.900
- Parker Kligerman - 11.950
- Brandon Jones - 10.350
- Sammy Smith - 6.750
- Daniel Hemric - 6.050
Group B
- Justin Allgaier - 39.950
- Sage Karam - 36.150
- Patrick Emerling - 35.150
- Josh Bilicki - 33.000
- Leland Honeyman - 30.950
- Alex Labbe - 29.950
- Parker Retzlaff - 27.950
- Connor Mosack - 22.850
- Joe Graf Jr - 20.950
- Ryan Sieg - 19.750
- Anthony Alfredo - 19.150
- Jeremy Clements - 18.600
- Josh Berry - 14.600
- Jeb Burton - 14.250
- Sheldon Creed - 10.400
- Riley Herbst - 8.950
- Sam Mayer - 6.450
- Austin Hill - 3.000
