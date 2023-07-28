NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Road America 180?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 28, 2023 18:53 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180

Road America is all set to host NASCAR's Road America 180 this weekend. The 20th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 29, in a 182-mile action-packed contest.

The Road America is located in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 4.048-miles road course opened in 1955 and will host the 14th annual Road America 180 on Saturday.

Road America 180 will feature 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 28, at 5 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 6 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Road America 180.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 at Road America

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Road America on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Road America 180 has been divided into Group A and Group B, Dexter Stacey leading Group A and Justin Allgaier leading Group B. Here’s the full qualifying order for Road America 180:

Position – Driver – Metric score

  1. Dexter Stacey - 42.400
  2. Brad Perez - 38.850
  3. Stanton Barrett - 35.350
  4. Kyle Weatherman - 33.550
  5. Brennan Poole - 31.750
  6. Josh Williams - 30.250
  7. Blaine Perkins - 28.000
  8. Ryan Ellis - 23.250
  9. Kaz Grala - 21.650
  10. AJ Allmendinger - 20.650
  11. Kyle Sieg - 19.300
  12. Cole Custer - 19.100
  13. John Hunter Nemechek - 16.800
  14. Chandler Smith - 14.350
  15. Brett Moffitt - 12.900
  16. Parker Kligerman - 11.950
  17. Brandon Jones - 10.350
  18. Sammy Smith - 6.750
  19. Daniel Hemric - 6.050

Group B

  1. Justin Allgaier - 39.950
  2. Sage Karam - 36.150
  3. Patrick Emerling - 35.150
  4. Josh Bilicki - 33.000
  5. Leland Honeyman - 30.950
  6. Alex Labbe - 29.950
  7. Parker Retzlaff - 27.950
  8. Connor Mosack - 22.850
  9. Joe Graf Jr - 20.950
  10. Ryan Sieg - 19.750
  11. Anthony Alfredo - 19.150
  12. Jeremy Clements - 18.600
  13. Josh Berry - 14.600
  14. Jeb Burton - 14.250
  15. Justin Allgaier - 12.850
  16. Sheldon Creed - 10.400
  17. Riley Herbst - 8.950
  18. Sam Mayer - 6.450
  19. Austin Hill - 3.000

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, July 30, live on USA Network and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...