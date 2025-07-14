Katherine Legge has a perfect record over Carson Hocevar in every NASCAR Cup race she has qualified for

Katherine Legge finished outisde the top-30 at Sonoma Raceway, but it was still one spot higher than Carson Hocevar's placing, making it the fourth such occurence between the two. Notably, the record has Legge surpassing Hocevar in every NASCAR Cup race she has qualified for.

Legge had a woe-filled Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway. She spun multiple times and collected Daniel Suarez during her race-ending crash. She was marked 30th following her DNF, while Hocevar ended up at 36th after wrecking out early in the event. Adding insult to injury, the race marked one of his better qualifying efforts at third, while Legge began dead last at 37th.

In the Mexico City race, they both finished a lap behind the lead pack, but Legge still managed to surpass Hocevar despite facing car troubles. Hocevar finished two spots behind Legge at 34th, owing to his contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with ten laps to go.

Chicago made for a frustrating start for Hocevar, who triggered a seven-car pile-up after crashing in the opening laps. The early exit marked him 35th in a 40-car field, while Legge secured her first top-20 result after starting at 33rd.

Up next, Carson Hocevar will meet Legge once again at Watkins Glen International, yet another road course where the latter has a leg up due to her IMSA roots.

"Just the biggest brain fade ever": Carson Hocevar reflects on his Mexico crash with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Carson Hocevar recently appeared on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast and detailed his late-race contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Mexico City. It was the second time in three races that he threw a wrench in Stenhouse's run, prompting the latter to confront him post-race with some choice words.

Reflecting upon the same, the Spire Motorsports driver said, (via Youtube/Dale Jr. Download)

"I'm just the biggest brain fade ever. I just got in the corner and I was just like, "Oh, there's a corner here." And so, I went to the brakes. I locked up. I just got I just kind of got zoned out. I was just like, you know, just just banging gears. Just like, oh, now it's like five to go." [59:30 onwards]

"And I'm just like, caution's not going to come out. Just Yep. Yep. Yep. You know, this feels normal. Oh, and for a minute, my guys thought I like passed out because my car just goes straight. And I am legitimately in there holding the wheel straight, either getting ready to turn right to go to the garage right there. Not actually, but I was just literally just sitting there," Carson Hocevar added.

Stenhouse hasn't taken any revenge yet, but Hocevar is on thin ice as it stands. Notably, after his poor finish at Sonoma, the Spire Motorsports driver has droppped behind Stenhouse in the driver's standings.

