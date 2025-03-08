Katherine Legge sets the tone for her Cup debut with a hot take on her upcoming Phoenix race: “I’m either going to sink or swim”

On Monday, March 3, 2025, Live Fast Motorsports announced British Motorsports driver Katherine Legge's debut in the Cup Series this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Following her debut, Legge set the tone for the Phoenix Race on the media day availability on March 7, 2025.

The 44-year-old motorsports driver is set to drive for the BJ and Jessica McLeod-owned team, Live Fast Motorsports, in the Shriners' Children's 500 race on Sunday, March 9, 2025. She will drive the #78 Chevy Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix Raceway, and DROPLiGHT Studio will primarily sponsor the ride.

During the interview, a reporter asked Katherine Legge about her goals from the practice and qualifying sessions. Legge mentioned she wanted to debut from a short track and spent her week in North Carolina practicing on a simulator. She further pointed out that Richard Childress Racing allowed her to use their static simulator, and Chevy gave her access to the DIL, the motion sim.

Legge has her fair share of experience with stock cars, and reflecting upon the same, she stated:

"I've done a handful of stock car races in my career, so I feel like I'm either going to sink or swim, but everybody has given me the best possible opportunity to go out there and do a good job." (via Speedwaydigest.com)

Katherine Legge debuted in the ARCA Series three weeks before her Cup Series debut. She ran her first ARCA race at Sigma Performance Services and finished 39th. Additionally, she has also competed in the Xfinity Series, IndyCar Series, United SportsCar Championship, IMSA SportsCar Championship, Formula E, European Le Mans Series, and ARCA series.

“A dream come true”: Katherine Legge opened up about her Cup Series debut

Katherine Legge is the first woman to compete in the Cup Series after Danica Patrick retired in 2018. Legge competed for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2018 and also raced in the 2025 Ride the Dente 200 at the Daytona International Speedway.

Reflecting upon the opportunity, the 20-year-old veteran of motorsports stated:

“Entering the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true. I’m excited to team up with Live Fast Motorsports for Phoenix and to represent our sponsors DROPLight and Sherfick Companies. Racing stock cars has been an incredibly fun and new challenge that’s given me a renewed sense of vigor for this sport."

"As always, I’m grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and am inspired by all of the effort, preparation, and behind-the-scenes work it takes to get here," she added (via Forbes)

Katherine Legge competed as a part-time driver in the IndyCar Series in the 2024 season. She drove for Dale Coyne Racing and marked her fourth start in the Indy 500. Her best finish came in her debut race in 2012 under Dragon Racing, where she finished 22nd on the grid.

