Kaulig Racing crew chief to partner Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing amidst NASCAR personnel shuffle

Daniel Suarez’s #99 Trackhouse Racing and Kaulig Racing’s #16 team have exchanged their crew chief for the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Matt Swiderski, who has served as the crew chief of the #16 Kaulig Racing team, will move to Daniel Saurez and #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team as a crew chief for the 2024 season.

Justin Marks owned Trackhouse Racing team loves the winning pedigree that Swiderski has shown as a crew chief. The 42-year-old veteran crew chief has achieved two victories, nine top-fives, and 20 top-10 finishes in 78 starts in Cup Series.

Marks believes that Swiderski’s experience and engineering background will bring a fresh perspective to the team.

“Matt is a proven winner with a dynamic engineering background, and we are confident he will pair well with Daniel,” Trackhouse owner Justin Marks said as quoted by tobychristie.com.

As Swiderski moved to Trackhouse Racing, Travis Mack, who previously served as the crew chief for Daniel Suarez’s, will slide over to be the crew chief for the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this season.

In a social media post on January (Tuesday 9), Kaulig Racing announced that Travis Mack has joined the organization in a dual role as he will also have the role of Technical Director for Cup Teams while also serving as the crew chief of the #16 Chevrolet team.

Mack joined Trackhouse Racing from its inception in 2021. He led the #99 team to one victory, 10 top-fives, and 27 top-10 finishes in 108 starts.

Daniel Suarez’s new crew chief thankful for the opportunity to join Trackhouse Racing

The Mexican-American driver won the first Cup race of his career at Sonoma Raceway in 2022 and made it into the playoff for the first time. However, Suarez went winless in the 2023 NASCAR season, he scored three top-five, and 10 top-10 results, with an average finishing result of 19.0 throughout the 36-race campaign.

Daniel Suarez’s new crew chief Matt Swiderski is hoping to help the #99 driver to find the key to get back to winning track again in 2024.

In a statement, Swiderski said:

“Everyone sees what Trackhouse Racing is building and I am thankful for the opportunity to come to a winning organization and lead the No. 99 team. I am looking forward to working with Daniel. We are both striving to achieve the same thing, winning. Every day we are going to work on perfecting the next steps that it takes to get more wins and compete for a championship.”