Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez lead Trackhouse Racing’s impressive charge in 2023 with double top-10 finishes

Trackhouse Racing had a perfect start to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season as both their drivers, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, secured good results. The two drivers finished inside the top 10 in both the season-opening Daytona 500 and Pala Casino 400 this Sunday.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Ross Chastain started his season with a seventh-place finish at Daytona International Speedway and then P3 finish at Auto Club Speedway. He had a dominating outing in Fontana, winning the first two stages and leading the race in 91 of 200 laps.

Not too shabby. Walking away from @AutoClubSpdwy with P3 and P4 under our belts.

Despite the dominating performance, Chastain narrowly missed his first win of the season against eventual race winner Kyle Busch after the final round of pit stops. But it was still a strong day for the team.

His teammate Daniel Suarez secured a seventh-place finish at Daytona, followed by a P4 finish at ACS.

During the post-race interview, Chastain spoke about how Kyle Busch got away from him before the final cycle of green-flag stops and said:

“He got faster. I don’t know. Our balance was building loose most of the day, so I thought we did everything right. We kept up with it and it would just build pretty loose late in the runs. At times, it was enough, and at times, they got way better. But I thought our No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet was the steady force.”

Ross Chastain has won three of the four stages so far in the season's first two visits. Pala Casino 400’s double top-five finish was just another sign that Trackhouse Racing is going to dominate in 2023.

“I’m very, very proud of everyone at Trackhouse Racing" – Ross Chastain’s teammate Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez, the driver of #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has picked up right where he left off last year at Auto Club Speedway. It was the first time in either driver’s Cup Series career that they have scored two top-10 finishes in a row since the start of the season.

After the Fontana race, Suarez said:

“I’m very, very proud of everyone at Trackhouse Racing. They keep building very fast race cars and it’s a lot of fun to race like this. My No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevy team did a great job on pit road with strategy and adjustments. I feel like I made a few mistakes today that maybe cost us a shot at the win. I feel like our car was capable of running up front, but I just made too many mistakes. I just have to clean up a few things on my end and I’m sure we’ll come back next weekend with another shot.”

Heading into Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez stand in first and fifth place, respectively, in the series’ points table.

