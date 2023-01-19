Kaulig Racing snap one of Chandler Smith‘s primary sponsors for the 2023 NASCAR season

Chandler Smith and his team Kaulig Racing are all set to kick off their 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series on a high note. When Rookie Driver Smith begins his full-time career with Kaulig Racing, he and his #16 team will have an all-new partner for multiple races in the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

The organization announced that Charge Me will be the primary sponsor for Smith’s #16 Chevrolet Camaro for the upcoming season.

Kaulig Racing announced Smith’s sponsor on social media accounts with a fresh look. Smith’s #16 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a black and green scheme with a lightning bolt on both sides.

His car will adorn this scheme during multiple races in his rookie season, starting with Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 25, 2023. There are several other events, which the organization will announce soon.

In a statement, Chris Rice, the president of Kaulig Racing, said:

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with Charge Me this season. We see so much potential in Chandler and hope that we are able to see success during the upcoming season with Charge Me as a driving force.”

In a statement, the Charge Me executive vice president Bill Marr said:

“We at Charge Me and Spend Me could not be more excited to take on this journey with an amazing driver and young man again. As this is our second year in NASCAR, moving up to Xfinity and seeing Chandler compete on this stage with a race team like Kaulig is an honor."

Chandler Smith was announced late last season as the new full-time driver for Kaulig Racing for the 2023 Xfinity Series season, replacing AJ Allmendinger.

Chandler Smith spoke about his new partner for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Chandler Smith is coming off a successful 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where he scored three wins and nine top-five finishes. He went on to advance to the championship race in 2022, ultimately finishing third in the Championship standings.

Speaking about his new partner, Smith said:

“I can’t thank Bill and Charge Me enough for believing in me and my growth in NASCAR. We’ve had quite a bit of success together, and I feel so blessed to have the support of an amazing partner heading into 2023 at Kaulig Racing.”

Watch Smith and his #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team in action when the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, 18 February, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes