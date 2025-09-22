Kaulig Racing taps Brenden "Butterbean" Queen for Xfinity Series return

Brenden Queen will return in Kaulig Racing's No. 11 Chevrolet to make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start this weekend at Kansas Speedway. The ARCA Menards Series rookie made his Xfinity debut with the team at Bristol Motor Speedway.The former longshoreman also has four starts in the Truck Series. His best result was at his Truck debut at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024, when he finished in fourth place.Kaulig Racing announced his return on X, writing:&quot;Brenden Queen will jump back in the No. 11 @Action_Ind Chevy to make his first @NASCAR_Xfinity Series start on a mile-and-a-half track this weekend at Kansas Speedway! 🤘&quot;Queen, better known as &quot;Butterbean&quot;, finished 20th after starting 28th in the Food City 300. He also thanked Kaulig and his sponsor, Action Industries, for the second opportunity.&quot;Blessed for another opportunity to get back behind the wheel of the @Action_Ind Chevy with @KauligRacing this weekend at @kansasspeedway,&quot; Brenden Queen wrote.Queen has a strong background in short-track racing. He started racing at age six in the Legend division at Langley Speedway, where he won three Late Model track championships between 2020 and 2022.&quot;It's been a dream of mine to get a chance to drive in the Xfinity Series. I can't thank everyone at Kaulig Racing enough for making that dream a reality,&quot; Brenden said in a statement earlier this month.Queen moved full-time to the zMAX CARS Tour in 2023 and won the 30th Annual Charlie Powell Memorial 400 at Florence Motor Speedway. The 27-year-old then clinched the CARS Tour Late Model championship in 2024. This year, Queen has been dominating the ARCA Menards Series.Meanwhile, the second Xfinity race of the Round of 12, the Kansas Lottery 300 is scheduled to begin at 4 pm ET this Saturday (September 27). Qualifying for the 200-lap race will start at 11:40 pm, the same day.Brenden Queen leads ARCA standings with two races remainingBrenden Queen leads the ARCA standings ahead of the final two races of the 2025 season. He has scored seven wins so far, the last of which came this past Saturday at Salem Speedway.Queen crossed the finish line 2.59 seconds ahead of runner-up Andrew Patterson. The Pinnacle Racing Group No. 28 Chevrolet driver capitalized on a late-race restart to overtake Lavar Scott and only lead the final 23 laps.&quot;You don't always have to have the best car, you just got to be there when it counts,&quot; Brenden Queen said after the win (via Fox Sports 2).This win was his first at a half-mile short track.