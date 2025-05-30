Keelan Harvick jokingly reveals fear of “crapping his pants” if he 'wrecks' his father Kevin Harvick at the CARS Tour race

Keelan Harvick, the 12-year-old son of NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick, recently opened up about what it would feel like to compete against his father in a race, specifically the fear of causing a wreck. The lighthearted moment was part of a social media video shared by NASCAR

NASCAR posted the video on its official Instagram account. The caption read:

“It’s all fun and games now, but just wait until Saturday! @kevinharvick and @keelanharvick race each other in Late Models for the first time this weekend!”

The video features a ‘complete the sentence game’ between the father and son duo. Right at the offset of the reel, Keelan Harvick joked:

“If I wreck him, I’ll probably…crap my pants.”

Later, Keelan also mentions that if he beats his dad, he plans to hold that over him for months. The upcoming race, dubbed the “Battle of the Harvicks,” will take place at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California.

For the first time, Keelan Harvick will go head-to-head against his father, Kevin Harvick, in a Spears CARS Tour West Pro Late Model Series twin 75-lap feature event. It's happening at the very racetrack named after his father, where the elder Harvick first began building his racing career.

Kevin Harvick, now 49, is returning to his hometown track. Keelan Harvick will be driving the No. 62 Hunt Brothers car, while Kevin will be behind the wheel of the No. 29 late model.

Keelan Harvick’s third-place finish at North Wilkesboro boosts confidence in debut Pro Late Model season

Keelan Harvick recently delivered his best performance in the Pro Late Model division, finishing third at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The race, held ahead of the NASCAR All-Star event on May 15, was part of the CARS Tour Pro Late Model series co-owned by his father, Kevin Harvick, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The event, named The Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey 75, saw Kaden Honeycutt take the win, with Dawson Sutton and Keelan Harvick completing the podium. The 12-year-old finished ahead of seasoned drivers Josh Berry and Spencer Davis, who placed fifth and fourth, respectively.

Keelan Harvick described the performance as a “very good step” and said it helped build confidence after a tough start to the season. Keelan told Frontstretch after the race:

“It was definitely a very good step and a confidence booster for our team. I haven't been doing a very good [job] this year so far, that was definitely a very good race for us."

Before the race, Kevin Harvick walked the track with his son and the Rackley W.A.R. team, giving him insights into the short-track oval. Keelan said those tips made a big difference in how he approached the race. He also included Berry and Davis as important mentors, adding:

"He took me on a track this morning with the whole Rackley W.A.R guys and he just explained it to me how he ran in the Late Model Stock. It really helped me a lot... It's very cool, they're very good mentors and learners for me, just to see how they drive the car. It's very fun and I learn a lot."

Keelan Harvick made his Pro Late Model debut in April at Cordele Motor Speedway in Georgia. There, he qualified on pole and finished fifth.

