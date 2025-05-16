Rising star Keelan Harvick offers candid thoughts on racing against seasoned rivals Josh Berry and Spencer Davis

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's son, Keelan Harvick, secured his best result in the Pro Late Model division at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 12-year-old impressed by finishing ahead of Cup Series driver Josh Berry and Spencer Davis, capping off a strong outing at the 0.625-mile oval.

Ad

Ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race, Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owned CARS Tour's Pro Late Model division raced at North Wilkesboro on Thursday, May 15. Kaden Honeycutt claimed victory in The Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey 75 from the pole, with Dawson Sutton and Keelan Harvick completing the podium. While Davis finished fourth, Berry finished fifth.

Keelan Harvick reflected on his debut at North Wilkesboro, describing the third-place finish as a confidence booster for the team after a challenging start to his first season in full-bodied stock cars. Speaking to Frontstretch after the race, the 12-year-old said:

Ad

Trending

"It was definitely a very good step and a confidence booster for our team. I haven't been doing a very good this year so far, that was definitely a very good race for us."

Keelan mentioned that his dad took him on a track walk at the iconic short-track oval, and the pointers he received proved helpful during the race. He described Josh Berry and Spencer Davis as valuable mentors and said he had a lot of fun racing against them on track.

Ad

"He took me on a track this morning with the whole Rackley W.A.R guys and he just explained it to me how he ran in the Late Model Stock. It really helped me a lot...

"It's very cool, they're very good mentors and learners for me, just to see how they drive the car. It's very fun and I learn a lot," Keelan shared after being asked how he felt after racing alongside Josh Berry and Spencer Davis.

Ad

Ad

Following KHI's alliance with the Rackley WAR team, Keelan Harvick made his Pro Late Model debut at Cordele Motor Speedway in Georgia in early April. He delivered an impressive performance, securing pole position and finishing fifth in the race.

Keelan Harvick is set to race against his dad, Kevin Harvick

Keelan Harvick is set to race against his dad, Kevin Harvick, in a CARS Tour West Pro Late Model event on May 31. The 12-year-old will take on his father at Kern Raceway, in their hometown of Bakersfield, California.

Ad

The 2014 Cup Series champion will be behind the wheel of the #29 Hunt Brothers Pizza Late Model, while the third-generation driver will pilot the #62 car, also backed by the same sponsor. The 49-year-old father previously shared his thoughts on racing against his son for the first time earlier this year, saying:

"Racing Keelan in my hometown for the first time is a pretty cool dad moment. Bakersfield has meant so much in the progression of my racing career, and being able to tie that together with the beginning of Keelan’s racing career is pretty special," Kevin said via KevinHarvick.com

Ad

Father and son duo, Kyle and Brexton Busch, recently went head-to-head in a Winged Micro dirt race at Millbridge Speedway. The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver finished third, ahead of his son, who came home in sixth.

Watch two generations of Harvicks go head-to-head at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway on May 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.