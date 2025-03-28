Kyle Busch wraps up race against son Brexton on a hilarious beer-focused note 

On March 24, 2025, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his nine-year-old son, Brexton Busch, announced a friendly battle. The "Battle of the Buschs" was held on Wednesday night, March 26, 2025, and the Richard Childress Racing driver wrapped it up with a hilarious beer-focused note.

The event included multiple divisions: the 600 Micros, Restricted Micros, Intermediates, and Buggy divisions. Meanwhile, the Busch family competed in the micro-sprint race at the Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina. The father-son duo previously competed on the track and secured championships in their respective divisions in the 2024 season.

Kyle Busch wrapped up the event in third place while, his son, Brexton Busch, ended in sixth place. However, during the race, the father-son duo ran third and fourth at one point in time. After completing the event, Busch went on an interview with FOX Sports and claimed he would be competitive, even while racing against his son.

Busch praised his son for an impressive performance at the Millbridge event. He stated,

"It’s happened a little bit sooner probably than we all thought it would. I feel like he’s done a really good job, and he’s learned a lot. Whether he beats me or not is not the point."

Continuing further, Kyle Busch made a hilarious statement:

"The point is to share in this moment. Have some fun in this moment — as a father and son — as a family and be able to work on his craft and keep him on the upward swing. I’m just here for the beer." (via FOX Sports)

The NASCAR Cup Series driver's eldest son will soon turn ten this May. Brexton aims to be a successful stock car racing driver just like his father and has been on a journey to do so. He also secured his first-ever Golden Driller title in the Flying A-Motosports Junior Sprints at the Tulsa Shootout.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch competes in all three NASCAR series and has amassed 232 wins in all in his over two-decade career in stock car racing. Brexton, on the other hand, has competed on 13 different tracks and won 32 dirt racing events.

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Kyle Busch aims to face his son in the Truck Series

The former Xfinity Series champion Kyle Busch has prepared a blueprint for his son, Brexton Busch. According to the governing body, 16-year-old drivers are eligible to compete on tracks with lengths around 1.5 miles or less.

Busch is waiting for his son to turn 16 and compete against him in the Truck Series. The RCR driver stated:

"In a perfect world, I would retire from Cup racing when Brexton is 15 years old, and I would go run a year of Truck... When Brexton turns 16, him and I can split that Truck where he can run the shorter track races and I can run the bigger track races... My dad was a racer, I'm a racer now, my son, third generation racer. So we've got this racing family dynasty all planned out, but he's having a great time with it. He's enjoying it a lot."

The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver will compete in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 3 PM ET. FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 400-lap race.

