“Put your money where your mouth is”: Kyle Busch takes a playful dig at Brexton ahead of the father-son epic showdown

On Monday, March 24, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch announced a friendly competition with his son and shared details about the "Battle of the Buschs" on social media. Following this, Busch was featured in an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, where he took a playful jab at his son, Brexton, ahead of the event.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, includes the 600 Micros, Restricted Micros, Intermediates, and Buggy divisions. Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton, will compete at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina. The father-son duo has a long history of racing at the track, with both securing championships in their respective divisions last year.

During the interview, the Richard Childress Racing driver reminisced about his experiences and made a playful remark about his son, saying:

"I mean, I'm always competitive. so, like I just said, I think the biggest thing where I haven't necessarily given much thought into is just my competition, and being out there on the racetrack and focusing in on that, and not being so worried as much about where he's at or what he's doing."

"You know, hopefully, I'm not following a green car. the green car is following a blue car and we can have it and we can have a good night that way. Everybody get up there. Let's go. Let's see it. Put your money where your mouth is," he added.

Brexton Busch, the eldest son of the Busch household, will soon turn 10 in May. He has followed in his father's footsteps for a long time and aims to become a professional race car driver like him. In January 2025, he also won the Golden Driller title while competing in the Flying A-Motorsports Junior Sprints at the 40th annual Smiley's Racing Products Tulsa Shootout.

Kyle Busch, meanwhile, has secured 232 wins across NASCAR's top three series, including the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. Meanwhile, his nine-year-old son, Brexton, has achieved 32 wins in dirt racing across 13 different tracks. Additionally, the Millbridge Speedway race will be streamed on DIRTVision.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch aims to compete against his son in the Truck Series

Former Xfinity Series champion Kyle Busch has a future planned for his son, Brexton. In 2023, Busch hinted at his retirement and shared his blueprint for Brexton's entry into stock car racing. According to the governing body's rules, once Brexton turns 16, he will be eligible to compete on tracks measuring 1.5 miles and less.

The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver aims to share a ride with his son in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He said (via Newsweek):

"In a perfect world, I would retire from Cup racing when Brexton is 15 years old, and I would go run a year of Truck... When Brexton turns 16, him and I can split that Truck where he can run the shorter track races and I can run the bigger track races... My dad was a racer, I'm a racer now, my son, third generation racer. So we've got this racing family dynasty all planned out, but he's having a great time with it. He's enjoying it a lot."

While Brexton Busch thrives in his series, Kyle Busch struggles to break his winless streak that has persisted since June 2023.

