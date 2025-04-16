Kelley Earnhardt hilariously calls out Easter gift fail as Dale Jr.’s daughter hides sock in slime

Kelley Earnhardt Miller shared a little prank that her niece, Nicole Earnhardt, played on her during Easter. She called it out on social media, labeling it as an "epic fail."

As the 2025 Easter comes to a close, NASCAR drivers have begun posting their special festivities. Kelley Earnhardt also joined the trend, however, her celebration seemed to be hampered by a small incident that happened with her niece Nicole.

Sock bunnies are quite popular around this time, considering the importance of rabbits during Easter. People usually recycle their old socks and turn them into soft bunnies, which can be used as decorative items or for children to play around with. It was with one of these socks that Kelley's niece had an "epic fail" with.

Kelley Miller posted an Instagram story where Nicole's sock could be seen wrapped in slime, ruining a surprise that she had planned.

"Nicole: Aunty Kelley, see if you can find my sock in this slime😳😝🤦‍♀️," she wrote in her Instagram story. "Epic Fail for Easter gift surprise."

Kelley Earnhardt Miller reveals "epic" Easter fail with her niece Nicole (@kelleyearnhardmilller on Instagram)

Nicole is Kelley's brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr's daughter. She was born in 2020 and is the youngest one in the family. Her elder sister Isla, was born in 2018.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller welcomes new partner to JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports recently signed a multi-year deal with Registix, a leading brand in the reverse logistics industry. They are set to sponsor multiple Chevrolets under the JRM tag in 2025 and 2026.

"It’s always a special feeling when you can welcome a new company, like Registix, into the sport and introduce them to what JR Motorsports is all about and what we can provide," JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a statement. "I feel like we have the ability to give them a unique path for continued growth across JRM and Dirty Mo Media and it’s been great to see how excited and enthused they are about getting this partnership started."

Registix will kick off their partnership with the team on June 21, sponsoring Connor Zilisch's #88 at the Pocono Raceway. Moreover, Registix will also collaborate with Dirty Mo Media, Dale Earnhardt Jr's broadcasting network, where he hosts the extremely popular Dale Jr. Download podcast. The network is also home to other podcasts, including the likes of Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, and the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast.

JR Motorsports currently fields four full-time cars in the Xfinity Series. They also made their Cup Series debut earlier this season at the Daytona 500. The team is co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, LW Miller, and Rick Hendrick. The team is also a four-time drivers' championship winner in the Xfinity Series.

