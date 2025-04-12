Kelley Earnhardt lauds efforts toward grassroots racing with Throwback Classic race at Hickory Motor Speedway

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, brought the Throwback Classic race to light on social media. She commended everyone involved for continuing the legacy of grassroots racing at the event, which will offer a total purse payout of at least $200,000.

The Throwback Classic will pay homage to the pioneers of late model racing at Hickory Motor Speedway. The event is a collaboration between FloRacing and zMAX CARS Tours, a late model racing series owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and other famed NASCAR personalities.

Kelley Earnhardt took to Instagram to show appreciation for the people and organizations behind the Throwback Classic at Hickory, dubbed 'The Birthplace of NASCAR Stars.'

"Amazing for asphalt short track racing! Thank you @floracing @zmaxraceproducts @soundgear_official @cars_tour for the commitment you are all making for grassroots racing and the stars of today and our future," she wrote.

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller's Instagram story - Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller on IG

The Throwback Classic will host late model and pro late model races. The former will offer a $50,000 prize money and pay $2,500 to start, while the latter will award $30,000 to the winner and pay $1,500 to start.

Speaking about the total purse payout, Dale Jr. said (via CARS Tour):

"This payout is simply incredible for the series, drivers, and teams [...] Our goal is always to continue to grow the Series by putting as many eyes on it as possible. Our partnership with FloSports allows us to do just that. The Throwback Classic at Hickory has always been a special event for the CARS Tour. But with this announcement, it’s now the biggest pavement short track event of the year, period," he added.

The Throwback Classic at Hickory Motor Speedway is scheduled for August 2. The asphalt short track event will be streamed exclusively on FloRacing.

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller's son Wyatt goes back-to-back at Hickory

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller's son, Wyatt, won a Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway last week. The contest marked back-to-back wins for the 13-year-old as he had earlier won won at the said track on March 22.

Wyatt Miller shared some of his winning moments at the 0.363-mile North Carolina track on Instagram along with the following caption:

Back in Victory Lane at @hickoryspeedway 🏆 Can’t thank this team enough for their hard work! Thank you to my sponsors and everyone supporting me. BACK TO BACK," Wyatt Miller wrote.

Driving the #73 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Wyatt Miller, grandson of seven-time NASCAR champ Dale Earnhardt Sr., started the 35-lap race on pole. He took the checkered flag ahead of Aiden King and Daniel Wilk, respectively.

His mother, Kelley Earnhardt, co-owns JR Motorsports, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rick Hendrick. The team has four full-time Chevys in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, fielding Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Connor Zilisch.

The team also made history earlier this year when Justin Allgaier drove its #40 Chevrolet Camaro in the 2025 Daytona 500. Allgaier finished in a respectable eighth place in a 41-car field, competing against other open car drivers, including NASCAR legends Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr.

