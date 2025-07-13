Kelley Earnhardt-led JRM drops four-word reaction to veteran NASCAR insider’s Xfinity picks at Sonoma

Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen delivered a thrilling 1-2 finish for JR Motorsports (JRM) in the 2025 Xfinity Series race at Sonoma. The duo was picked by veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass on social media ahead of the race, prompting a playful response from the team post-race.

JR Motorsports dominated the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 race weekend. NASCAR insider Pockrass had previewed it with an educated guess on X:

"Pick for Xfinity race today Sonoma: Zilisch. Top-5: Zilisch, SVG, Mayer, Jones, Love"

While his full top-five didn't pan out, the top two absolutely did. After JRM's Connor Zilisch bested teammate Shane van Gisbergen in a thrilling duel for the win, the team's official X account made a brief 4-word acknowledgment:

"hi bob, great pick"

It was a nod to a battle that had everything - youth vs. experience, clean racing, and team pride. Zilisch, just 18, executed a measured yet fierce defense against SVG's relentless pressure over the final two laps, avenging his controversial Chicago defeat the week before.

Connor Zilisch (88) leads Shane Van Gisbergen (9) during the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250. Source: Getty

SVG, running a part-time Xfinity schedule with JRM while contesting the full Cup calendar with Trackhouse Racing, showed speed throughout but couldn't break through Zilisch's defense on the last lap, ultimately choosing sportsmanship over aggression.

The race marked SVG's third of four planned road course appearances in the Xfinity Series this season, with his final slated for Watkins Glen International on August 9. While he'll return to Cup Series action today at Sonoma, his Saturday run reaffirmed his elite road course skills and Zilisch's readiness to go toe-to-toe with it.

JRM dominates Sonoma as Connor Zilisch leads five-car top-10 sweep

Connor Zilisch (88) after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Sonoma Raceway. Source: Imagn

Even before the opening lap of the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250, it was all about JR Motorsports. JRM No. 88 Connor Zilisch and No. 9 Shane van Gisbergen started 1-2 on the grid and controlled the tempo early. They exchanged the lead and paced the field for a combined 70 of 79 laps.

After smart short-pitting strategies to stage-breaks, a clean final restart on Lap 51 gave Zilisch track position, and he never looked back from there. SVG closed in the final laps and bumped Zilisch in Turn 7, but the teenager saved the car and maintained the lead through Turn 11. The two finished 0.438 seconds apart, more than 13 seconds ahead of third-place William Sawalich.

The performance capped off a banner day for the Kelley Earnhardt-led team. Not only did Zilisch and SVG finish 1-2, but all five JRM-affiliated entries finished in the top 10 with No. 7 Justin Allgaier at sixth, No. 1 Carson Kvapil at eighth, and No. 8 Sammy Smith ninth. Co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrated the moment on X:

"My first trip to victory lane at @RaceSonoma @JRMotorsports @ConnorZilisch @RotoRooter @TeamChevy"

Earnhardt Jr. has never won there as a driver, but as a team owner, it was a perfect night.

However, this wasn't the first time either. The team achieved a similar feat at Pocono just two weeks earlier, where all four full-time drivers were inside the top 10. With Zilisch (3 wins), Allgaier (3 wins), and Smith (1 win) all locked into the playoffs, Kvapil remains the lone winless JRM driver. Even he is a safe bet, as he sits +90 above the Xfinity Series cutline and trending upward.

In a season where JRM has won 10 of the 19 races, Saturday's sweep was both a statement of dominance and a glimpse of a lineup peaking at the right time.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

