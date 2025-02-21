Kelley Earnhardt Miller drops 1-word reaction on being welcomed by famed sneaker-maker

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, shared her thoughts on joining the Michael J Kicks family. She expressed excitement about becoming a group member as she received a pair of JR Motorsports-themed Nike Dunks.

The MJK family is a network of athletes and professionals founded by Michael J Adams. The group creates exclusive custom sneakers and motocross boots, with Kelly Earnhardt-Miller the latest to join the family.

After the founder welcomed the JR Motorsports co-owner into the family, she dropped a one-word reaction on Instagram, saying:

"Finally! 😅"

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller's Instagram story - Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller via @michaeljkicks on IG

The Instagram story is coupled with Chris Stapleton's 2015 song, Traveller. The song choice is arguably a nod to JR Motorsports' NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Daytona 500, which was sponsored by Stapleton's whiskey brand, Traveller Whiskey.

The pair of sneakers Kelley Earnhardt-Miller received sported the same color scheme as JR Motorsports' No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro entry into the "Great American Race." It even came with the "40" racing number in the heel counter area.

The custom sneakers she wore during the race week should commemorate a memorable experience considering JR Motorsports had an impressive run at Daytona.

Justin Allgaier, the driver of the No. 40 Chevy, finished ninth in the Duel 1 at Daytona, which rewarded him with a P19 starting position. He was among the open car drivers to qualify for the race alongside Corey LaJoie, Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and Helio Castroneves (OEP).

Justin Allgaier driving the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet at Daytona - Source: Imagn

On the final lap, Allgaier capitalized on a multi-car crash at the front of the field to finish ninth. The Daytona 500 venture was deemed successful, and team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. is considering entering the premier series again.

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller congratulated Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen on ARCA Daytona win

During the same race week, Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen won the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona in the No. 28 Chevrolet. Kelley Earnhardt-Miller took the opportunity to congratulate 'Butterbean' in a race where half the field was taken out.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the JR Motorsports team co-owner wrote:

"Congrats on the win! That’s huge."

Her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr., also acknowledged the 27-year-old for winning at Daytona.

"The winner of the Arca race at Daytona today was the 2024 @CARSTour LMSC Champion @03Butterbean [Brenden Queen]," the former NASCAR driver wrote.

Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen started the 80-lap ARCA Menards race in P5, with William Sawalich securing the pole position. He avoided trouble and reached the checkered flag while several drivers, including Corey Day and Cleetus McFarland, settled with a DNF.

Queen finished ahead of Sawalich who was on a late charge for the lead, but to no avail. They were trailed by Jason Kitzmiller and Lavar Scott, respectively. Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 winner, completed the top five finishers' list.

Brenden Queen won the 2025 Ride the ‘Dente 200 - Source: Imagn

While 'Butterbean' has no direct connection to the Earnhardts, the No. 28 Chevy pilot competed in the zMAX CARS Tour, a late model stock car racing series co-owned by Dale Jr. He also won the 2024 series championship.

