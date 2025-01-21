Kelley Earnhardt Miller drops a 4-word response to her podcast episode with RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski

Kelley Earnhardt Miller took to her official social media account, to sum up her reaction to a recent podcast episode with Brad Keselowski. Taking to her Instagram story, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister termed the episode with Keselowski as "so good."

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, recently had a popular guest on her podcast, RFK Racing driver and co-owner Keselowski. The #6 driver arrived to speak to Dale Earnhardt's daughter in the Dale Jr. Download podcast's special episode, Business of Motorsports.

In the episode, the duo spoke about NASCAR owners, the pros and cons of team ownership, and how they tackled these hardships. The over 1-hour podcast episode was uploaded from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media YouTube channel.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller shared a poster of the podcast episode, and wrote on her Instagram story:

"It was so good."

Here's a look at Earnhardt Miller's story:

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's story - Source: via @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram

Both Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Brad Keselowski are NASCAR team co-owners. While the former co-owns NASCAR Xfinity Series outfit JR Motorsports along with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr, the latter co-owns Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and, at the same time, drives for his team in the Cup Series.

During their conversation, Earnhardt Miller asked Keselowski about the crushing aspect of owning a team, to which the #6 driver had a subtle answer. Keselowski said the sharing of information is one aspect he always finds tough.

He further added that how much information is necessary to push the team forward, and at the same time prevent the rivals from acquiring them is a fine line. This was where he often struggled. Upon hearing the answer, Earnhardt Miller agreed, as she seemed to have faced the same issue.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller teases potential partnership with Brad Keselowski

Kelley Earnhardt prior to qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Renowned NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass took to his official social media account to hail Earnhardt Miller and Brad Keselowski's latest episode on the Dale Jr Download podcast. Praising the content, Pockrass wrote on X:

"I listened to this conversation between Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Brad Keselowski during my run this morning and found it quite insightful (and the trophy talk a little humorous)."

Earnhardt Miller noticed the post and shared her take on it, as well as teased the business idea. Here's what she wrote:

"He’s really smart! Someone I would consider going into business with."

Keeping the podcast aside, the NASCAR fraternity is all set to start the season in two weeks. The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium, situated in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Brad Keselowski will compete for RFK Racing under full-time obligation and drive the #6 entry, alongside teammates Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher. Earnhardt Miller, on the other hand, will be in charge of looking after JR Motorsports along with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the Xfinity Series.

