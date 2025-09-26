Kelley Earnhardt Miller shares a sweet Daughters Day message for her ‘two beauties’

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared a heartwarming Instagram story to mark National Daughter's Day. She posted an image of her two daughters and expressed her love towards them.

Ad

Kelley is a proud parent of two daughters, Karsyn and Kennedy, born during her second marriage to Jimmy Elledge. She later married Wayne L.W. Miller, and the couple has a 13-year-old son, Wyatt.

On Thursday, September 25, Kelley shared an image of her two daughters with the following caption:

"Happy National Daughter's Day to my two beauties. Momma loves yall!"

Kelley Earnhardt shares Instagram story on National Daughter's Day. Source@Instagram/kelleyearnhardtmiller

Kelley Earnhardt's daughter, Karsyn, carried on the family legacy as a midget car racer. She won a race in 2018 and made her first Chilli Bowl start in 2019. Following her success in the category, she now co-hosts Dirty Mo Media's Door Bumper Clear podcast.

Ad

Trending

Her son, Wyatt, is a budding racer as well. Notably, he won two consecutive races in a dirt truck recently, and Kelley was more than proud to share the fact.

Kelley Earnhardt opens up about missing her father

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video released a documentary series chronicling the life of the late Dale Earnhardt. Named Earnhardt, the four-part series delved into the seven-time Cup Series champion's personal life.

Ad

During a promotional interview with NASCAR, Kelley Earnhardt shared a candid reflection on the absence of her father.

"I am a very firm believer that all of the circumstances that I've been put through, I've been put through to work towards and to go through another one right or something's being set up for the future of whatever that is....I don't look back and go, I wish it was a different way. I don't say that about my dad from, I miss my dad," she said via Youtube/NASCAR [21:56 onwards]

Ad

"I wish my dad was here because I miss my dad, but man, my life would look different, you know? My life would look so different. I wouldn't be, Dale and I probably wouldn't have this, you know, Junior Motorsports, did the different things. It just would look different," she added.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt met a tragic end during a fatal crash in the 2001 Daytona 500. After his demise, Kelley Earnhardt built JR Motorsports alongside her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr.. The team was formed in 2002 and made it's Xfinity Series debut in 2006.

Kelley was also responsible for introducing Danica Patrick into NASCAR, bringing her from IndyCar to the Xfinity Series in 2010. Moreover, JRM has produced multiple rookie Xfinity Series champions, including Chase Elliott, William Byron and Tyler Reddick.

The four-car outfit currently fields Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch, Sammy Smith and Carson Kvapil. With Zilisch set to take up a Cup Series ride with Trackhouse Racing next year, JRM has tapped the 19-year-old for a part-time ride with the No.1 Chevy. Kvapil is also set to share the seat, while Rodney Childers has been announced as the crew chief.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.