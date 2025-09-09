Kelley Earnhardt names one JRM driver for Kaulig Racing’s ‘dream’ Truck team in 2026

Kaulig Racing’s bold move into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has already generated plenty of speculation, and Kelley Earnhardt Miller has added her voice to the conversation.

Three weeks after Kaulig confirmed a five-truck full-time program with Ram beginning in 2026, the JR Motorsports CEO pitched in on social media when fans were asked to name their dream Kaulig lineup. She said:

"Connor Hall!"

Kelley Earnhardt @EarnhardtKelley Connor Hall!

Connor Hall has been steadily rising through the ranks. Currently a full-time driver in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour for JR Motorsports, Hall pilots the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro and already has a decorated résumé. He is the 2023 and 2024 NASCAR AAA Series national champion and has experience in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. His only Truck start came in 2024 with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing at Richmond in the No. 91 entry.

NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell (R) with Kelley Earnhardt's JRM driver, Connor Hall. Source: Getty

Kaulig has yet to announce its 2026 roster, but it needs five full-time truck drivers. Fans have floated multiple names, including seasoned racers like Corey LaJoie and upcoming prospects. For Kelley Earnhardt, backing Hall makes sense.

As CEO of JR Motorsports, Kelley has championed late model talent into national series seats, and a Kaulig-Ram alliance could offer another bridge. Hall’s career already has the makings of the kind of path Kelley has supported before, moving from short tracks to NASCAR’s national ladder.

Kaulig’s 2026 Truck debut will also stand as Ram’s long-awaited return to the sport, its first NASCAR involvement since Dodge exited after 2012. For now, Kaulig insists the program will stand apart from its Chevrolet operations in Cup and Xfinity. Still, the five-truck effort has stirred speculation about Stellantis’ broader ambitions and whether it could pave the way back to Cup one day.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller ‘thrilled’ with Sammy Smith’s return to JR Motorsports for 2026

Kelley Earnhardt Miller during the World Premiere of Earnhardt at The Revelry. Source: Getty

While weighing in on Kaulig’s future, Kelley Earnhardt Miller also firmed up JR Motorsports’ own plans. On September 2, she confirmed that Sammy Smith will return to the No. 8 Chevrolet in 2026 with backing from Pilot, TMC Transportation, and Allstate Peterbilt Group. The move secures a driver-sponsor combination that has grown stronger since Smith’s arrival and keeps continuity for JRM heading into next season.

"We are thrilled to have Sammy, Pilot, TMC and Allstate Peterbilt Group back for 2026. It’s been a pleasure getting to know and work with Sammy these past two seasons and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future will hold next year," Kelley said in the announcement.

Smith’s confirmation leaves three more JRM entries still taking shape. Carson Kvapil, who has transitioned from late models to his rookie Xfinity season in the No. 1 Chevrolet, is widely expected to remain. Justin Allgaier has anchored the No. 7 program since 2016 and added a 2024 Xfinity championship to his record. The No. 88 seat is the lone open question, with Connor Zilisch moving to full-time Cup Series duty at Trackhouse Racing in 2026.

JR Motorsports is coming off one of its most dominant stretches in recent memory. With 16 wins so far this year, surpassing even its 2022 total of 15, the organization has all four cars in the playoffs. Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch are fighting near the top of the standings, while Kvapil and Smith continue to develop. Even with Zilisch heading to Cup, the driver has signaled his intent to remain connected to JRM in the future.

For Kelley Earnhardt Miller, the balance of nurturing late model talent and securing proven partners has delivered record success. Whether it’s envisioning Connor Hall in Kaulig’s Ram trucks or Sammy Smith’s extension, her influence continues to shape the pipeline for NASCAR’s next wave.

