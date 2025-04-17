Kelley Earnhardt offers a peek into JR Motorsports' fun employee Easter egg hunt event 

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister and JR Motorsports co-owner, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, recently uploaded a clip on Instagram featuring the team's employees enjoying the Easter festivities. The clip showcased the employees playing the Easter egg hunt to earn prizes.

JR Motorsports, established in 2005, is co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller. JR Motorsports competed in the Xfinity Series and features four full-time entries and one part-time entry. Furthermore, the team has one part-time Cup Series car driven by reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier.

The latest clip shared by Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s daughter captures her employees running on the ground to collect the Easter eggs. Earnhardt-Miller revealed that each egg has a different prize. She filmed the whole event, and some of the workers won up to $100, while others won coupons for lunch, and the rest got candies.

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller captioned the clip:

"Our employee Easter Egg Hunt is always a favorite of mine! We had a great day and another successful hunt."

She shared the clip on her story and congratulated her employees on winning the money, and wrote a heartfelt note:

"For those that won money, congrats! For those that got candy, try harder next time."

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller wrote a heartfelt note for the JR Motorsports worker (Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller via Instagram)

The next Xfinity Series race, the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire, is scheduled for Sunday, April 19. The 500-lap race will take place at Rockingham Speedway.

"I feel like we owe it to the fans": Kelley Earnhardt-Miller on carrying family legacy in stock car racing series

In the 2025 Cup Series season, the brother-sister duo Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-Miller returned to the series after a long break. The duo entered the series as garage owners, fielding Justin Allgaier in the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1 at the Daytona 500 on February 16.

Following the news, Earnhardt-Miller went on an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and gave her take on carrying out her family's legacy in the sport. She said [00:36 onwards]:

"Most of all, I feel like we owe it to the fans. We owe it to the fans of the sport to continue what really my dad built in his time. That's really when the sport gained its wings and just went flying through and growing. There's a responsibility for us to kind of continue to carry that on. I hope my kids are paying attention and they want to do the same thing when I'm too old to do this."

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier currently leads the Xfinity Series points table with 395 points. Followed by Connor Zilisch in fifth place with 260 points, Caron Kvapil in sixth place with 257 points, and Sammy Smith in 10th place with 241 points in nine starts.

