Kelley Earnhardt reveals astonishing figure when asked by Brad Keselowski about the total employees at JR Motorsports

Brad Keselowski was surprised to hear the number of employees at JR Motorsports. In an episode of Business of Motorsports, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, told Keselowski that the team had about 135 employees.

Keselowski is a 40-year-old Michigan native who drives and co-owns RFK Racing (Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing). He recently hopped on a podcast episode with Kelley to discuss the ins and outs of being an owner of their respective NASCAR teams.

For the uninitiated, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller is a co-owner of JR Motorsports alongside Dale Jr. and Rick Hendrick.

While discussing the role and accountability of being a manager, Brad Keselowski asked Kelley about the number of employees at the Chevrolet-based Xfinity team.

Trending

"We have a hundred and 35," the podcast host said. [14:47 onwards]

After Keselowski looked surprised with the number, Kelley continued by saying:

"We have 90 on the race team side, and the rest just between [...] your content company, they have about a good 15 to 17 employees now."

She added:

"We're kind of vertical like we're having our HR, accounting, internet, and IT, and all that good stuff... marketing, social people."

The topic came up after Kelley Earnhardt-Miller asked Keselowski the number of employees at RFK Racing, which he said was around 200. Keselowski became co-owner of the team in 2022 after driving for Team Penske.

RFK Racing is entering the 2025 season with an expanded three-car lineup, which was made possible by leasing a charter from Rick Ware Racing. Ryan Preece will join the team in the No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Preece, who previously drove for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, will compete alongside Brad Keselowski (No. 6) and Chris Buescher (No. 17).

Brad Keselowski shares the difficult aspect of owning a NASCAR team

Brad Keselowski (6) during practice for the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Even before RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski was no stranger to NASCAR team ownership, having owned the now-discontinued Brad Keselowski Racing (2007-2017). On the same podcast episode, the 40-year-old shared one of the most difficult aspects of being a team owner.

Keselowski said information sharing was a tall order as a business leader. While the driver wanted to share his vision for the team, he understood that some information should be kept confidential.

He told Kelly Earnhardt-Miller via the Business of Motorsports podcast:

"Amongst many things, information sharing is one of the most difficult things as a business leader to me. You know, you want to share the vision of where you're going so you can get alignment of purpose to your point. But then you're kind of, 'How many details do I share?' Right? [1:38 onwards]

The 2012 NASCAR champion added:

"You know, throw aside the part of somebody kind of taking your business plan and sharing it with the competitor, but there's also a part of sometimes you share things and you make people nervous."

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will mark Keselowski's fourth year as a co-owner of RFK Racing. The season begins in the Daytona 500 on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback