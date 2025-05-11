Kelley Earnhardt’s son pens down heartfelt Mother’s Day wish for “the best mom ever”

Wyatt Miller, son of JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller, penned an adorable and heartfelt note for his mother on Sunday, May 11, in celebration of Mother's Day. The 13-year-old shared pictures with his mom from the trackside and thanked her for being the "best mom ever."

Kelley Earnhardt is the daughter of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the elder sister of Dale Jr. She has three children: Karsyn and Kennedy Elledge from her previous marriage to Jimmy Elledge, and Wyatt with her husband, LW Miller, who is also a co-owner of JR Motorsports.

On May 11, Wyatt Miller posted an adorable note for his mom, Kelley Earnhardt, on social media. He thanked his mum for being the best ever, and cheekily thanked her for buying him things his dad wouldn't let him have. The 13-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Thank you Mom for being the best mom ever, and buying me stuff dad wouldn’t let me get. Happy Mothers Day, Love Wyatt"

Wyatt Miller is a fourth-generation racing driver who began his career in 2020. He recently stepped up to Late Models, winning in just his second Limited Late Model start at Hickory Motor Speedway, a track deeply tied to the Earnhardt family legacy. He followed it up by clinching his second victory in only his third start.

Miller recently made his debut in the Dirt Late Model scene, competing in a 604 Late Model at Natural Bridge Speedway, where he secured a fifth-place finish. The 13-year-old earned praise from his uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr., for his strong start in the Limited Late Model races.

Kelley Earnhardt pays emotional tribute to her late mother

Kelley Earnhardt Miller paid a touching tribute to her late mother, Brenda Jackson, on Mother's Day. Brenda Jackson, the mother of Dale Jr. and Kelley, passed away at the age of 65 on April 22, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kelley remembered her late mother and expressed how much she continues to miss her. The 52-year-old NASCAR team owner wrote on her Instagram stories:

"Miss You Mom. Happy Mothers Day.💔"

Kelley Earnhardt Miller Instagram (@kelleyearnhardtmiller)

Brenda Gee married Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1972, giving birth to Kelley and Dale Jr. before the couple divorced. Following a house fire, the two children moved from their mother's rental to their father's lake house in 1981. Brenda, who later married William Jackson in 1985, worked at JR Motorsports for 15 years.

The JR Motorsports co-owner recently shared how much she missed her mother on the sixth anniversary of her passing. She wrote on Instagram:

"Six years have passed. I've missed you all 2,190 days momma! 🐞"

Kelley Earnhardt hopes her children continue the Earnhardt legacy in NASCAR and build upon it.

