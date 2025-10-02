Kelley Earnhardt shares adorable video of a fan meeting his ‘hero’ Dale Jr.

On Thursday, Kelley Earnhardt shared a heartfelt video online. The clip showed a young fan meeting Dale Earnhardt Jr., capturing the joy of a moment with one of the sport’s most popular figures.

Ad

The video was posted on Kelley's Instagram story. She shared a reel, originally uploaded by Sports on Prime. The reel showed Dale Jr. signing a cap for a fan. After getting the autograph, the fan can be seen grinning from ear to ear. The clip's caption read:

“Dale Jr. can do that to you 🥹,”

The reel also came with a subtext that read:

“When you meet your heroes.”

Ad

Trending

Kelley Earnhardt's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @kelleyearnhardtmiller

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most admired names in NASCAR. His sister, Kelley, has her own story in racing. As reported by Yahoo, she competed in the mid-1990s at regional tracks, such as Hickory Motor Speedway and Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Ad

However, her career behind the wheel ended in 1996 after she graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May, she explained that her father wanted her to complete college, and while she loved racing, the environment of the 1990s made it difficult for women to continue in the sport. She said:

"In that day and time in the 90s, you know, it was a lot, it’s not even today as easy for a girl to be a racer, but it was definitely not something that was encouraged and everything back then.”

Ad

Instead, Kelley Earnhardt took on a leadership role. She became the general manager of JR Motorsports in 2001 and is now its CEO and co-owner.

Kelley Earnhardt backs Connor Hall for Kaulig Racing’s Truck Series lineup

Kaulig Racing’s announcement of a five-truck program in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2026 has stirred plenty of interest. Kelley Earnhardt added her opinion on who deserves a spot in the lineup. When fans online discussed dream rosters for Kaulig’s new program, Kelley responded with one clear choice, as she wrote on X:

Ad

“Connor Hall!”

Connor Hall already races for JR Motorsports. He drives the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour. Hall won back-to-back NASCAR AAA Series national championships in 2023 and 2024. He has also competed in the ARCA Menards Series and made a NASCAR Truck Series start in 2024 with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing at Richmond.

Kaulig Racing has not revealed its 2026 driver lineup yet. With five full-time seats available, fans have named both experienced drivers and rising talents as candidates.

The timing is also worth noting here. Kaulig’s move will mark Ram’s return to NASCAR for the first time since Dodge left the sport in 2012. The five-truck effort will run separately from Kaulig’s Chevrolet teams in the Cup and Xfinity Series, but it has already fueled talk about Stellantis’ long-term goals in NASCAR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.