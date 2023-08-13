Kelly Piquet’s sister Julia Piquet’s emotional reunion with the doctor who saved her 3x F1 champion father from a severe crash at Indy

Kelly Piquet's sister Julia was left trembling after her emotional reunion with Dr. Terry Trammell, who saved her father, former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr.'s legs, at the track’s infield care center.

The Brazilian had gotten into a horrible crash in 1992 in a practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Piquet's crash at Indianapolis happened about 12 hours before Julia was born in Germany.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Kelly Piquet's sister pointed out all the memories that she has had with her father after Dr. Tramwell saved his legs. She said:

“I got to dance with him. That was really nice. I think the photos are more shocking than the video."

Tramwell, while recalling the accident, told Julia:

“I don’t think I ever told (Nelson). During the surgery, there’s a telephone on the wall. A girl answers the phone. … She comes over very timidly and tugs at my gown to stop and says: ‘There’s a man on the phone that says he’s the President of Brazil.

“I don’t think so,” Trammell said. “Well, he’s very insistent that you come to the phone.” “Well, I’m kind of busy.”

“No, you’ve got to talk to him.’” “It really was the President of Brazil. He wanted to know if there was anything that we needed and how (Piquet) was doing.”

Kelly Piquet on how Max Verstappen resembles her father Nelson Piquet Sr.

Kelly Piquet drew comparisons between her boyfriend Max Verstappen and her father Nelson Piquet Sr., saying that both F1 world champions are really humble despite their success.

In an interview with the Dutch edition of Vogue magazine, Kelly Piquet said:

"He remains so humble, he has both feet firmly on the ground. What I really like is that he knows what he wants and he is not afraid to say it. He is confident and not interested in fame or material things. We have a lot in common, and are bon vivant. I realize more and more how similar he is to my father."

"I was always very involved in my brother's career. I've experienced the ups and downs, seen what pressure does to someone. This world is so familiar to me, I know what those guys go through,"

It's only a matter of time before Verstappen becomes a three-time world champion in 2023 and ties the record with Nelson Piquet and have another thing in common with the Brazilian legend.