Ken Schrader shares “pretty special” feeling of racing against Jonathan Davenport, Helio Castroneves, and more in SRX Racing

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ken Schrader might be 68 years of age but the race car driver within him refuses to die. Mixing it up with a variety of drivers from different genres of racing, Schrader drove in the recently concluded Camping World SRX Series.

The veteran racer rounded off the final race of the late model racing series at Lucas Oil Speedway with a P3 finish behind Brad Keselowski and Jonathan Davenport. Schrader kept the relatively young guns ahead of him and the actual young guns such as Hailie Deegan behind him honest on the track. He is loved by almost every in the fraternity.

Elaborating on how it felt to share the racetrack with the likes of Helio Castroneves and Jonathan Davenport, Ken Schrader said in a post-race interview with frontstretch.com:

"Yeah, good week, could've been a little better tonight but hey, you get to race with Jonathan Davenport, and Helio Castroneves in the same race, that's pretty special. It's fun, we wound up here, unfortunately third was our best but it was a pretty decent third tonight."

Further adding on what he needed his late model stock car to behave like for a better finish in the 2023 SRX Series finale, Ken Schrader added:

"I just needed it to rotate the center a little bit better, I was having to turn it too much with brakes but we were getting it turned so, it was fun. It was good racing."

Ken Schrader on whether his Pinty Series victory helped him in the 2023 SRX Series finale at Lucas Oil Speedway

Having taken a trip to victory lane on Monday, Ken Schrader was a confident driver headed into Thursday night's season finale of the 2023 Camping World SRX Series.

Schrader elaborated on how the two series compare to each other. He also explained whether a win in the Pinty Series would help him get more experience ahead of the SRX race. Schrader said via frontstretch.com:

"It doesn't (compare) you know, I mean the cars are totally different, the tracks are totally different. That thing was like ice like it was similar to here in practice so really doesn't compare much other than just laps in a dirt car."

The 2023 Camping World SRX Series is done for this season of racing. Hence, it remains to be seen which races will be seeing Ken Schrader participate in the remainder of the grassroots stock car racing scene.