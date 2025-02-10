Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX performance car 1987 Buick GNX and its NASCAR connection outlined by veteran writer Bozi Tatarevic

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX performance featured the iconic 1987 Buick GNX which shares a connection with NASCAR. This relationship was explored and outlined by veteran motorsport writer Bozi Tatarevic on X.

In 1982, Buick made a bold move. They introduced the Grand National trim for the Regal, celebrating their NASCAR Grand National Series manufacturers' titles and on-track success. But the first version was mostly about looks as cosmetic upgrades defined the 1982 Grand National. Unique badging, special paint, and a sportier appearance made it look much different from a regular Regal.

In 1983, the company took a break and came back strong the next year. They decided to ramp things up with a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine and all-black paint. Buick wasn’t done yet. In 1986 and 1987, they made the Grand National even better. The turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 got upgrades, pushing it to 245 horsepower. Buick introduced the Regal WE4 Turbo-T, a lightweight version with the same turbo power but less weight.

Bozi revealed the entire story of the car in a thread on X:

"Kendrick Lamar owns an authentic 1987 Buick GNX. GNX stands for Grand National Experimental and only 547 were built. Kendrick owns number 191. He is deeply ingrained in Grand National lore and has even mentioned internal GM build codes for the GNX in the past."

Production ended with the ultimate version—the GNX. Every aspect of the car saw upgrades, making it the most powerful of them all. Officially, it was rated at 276 horsepower, but many believe it actually produced 300+ horsepower and in the quarter-mile, it was faster than a Ferrari F40. The GNX, which has a direct link to the NASCAR Grand National Series because it stands for Grand National Experimental, closed out its legacy in unforgettable style.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed 4-word reaction to wife Amy on Kendrick Lamar’s car for Super Bowl halftime show

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center - Source: Imagn

During the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Kendrick Lamar featured a Buick Regal Grand National (GNX), which immediately caught the attention of Cup Series icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. who revealed on social media that the Buick Regal GNX is his "dream car".

Earnhardt Jr. shared his reaction by quote-tweeting a post from ESPN Senior Writer Ryan McGee, who praised Lamar for making the Buick Grand National the centerpiece of the halftime show.

"I don't care if you like Kendrick Lamar's music or not. Any man who makes a Buick Grand National the centerpiece of the #SuperBowl halftime show is a superhero. #GNX," wrote McGee on X.

The JR Motorsports co-owner quote-tweeted:

"I told Amy "that's my dream car."

The Buick Regal's presence on the Super Bowl stage reignited interest in the car's legacy and its connection to NASCAR. The Buick Regal Grand National, particularly the GNX model, gained prominence in the Cup Series during the late 1980s. It became one of the most recognizable and attractive cars on the track.

