Kenny Wallace asserts fear of Shane van Gisbergen’s footwork is real but Jeff Gordon still owns road course crown

No one in the NASCAR Cup Series today is creating more noise on road courses than Shane van Gisbergen. The 36-year-old Kiwi powered to a dominant victory in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, in what was a continuation of a road course streak that is drawing comparisons to all-time greats.

Ad

It was SVG's third win of the season, and he's now the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2008 to win three Cup races from the pole in a single season. Incredibly, he's done it all as a rookie, making him the first to collect three wins in his debut year since Tony Stewart in 1999.

Shane van Gisbergen (88) after winning the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Source: Imagn

With an average running position of 3.6 on road and street courses this season - far ahead of the next best, Christopher Bell's 10.09 - SVG is redefining the ceiling for international talent in NASCAR. But for former Cup veteran Kenny Wallace, it's not just the raw pace or the trophies that are turning heads. Speaking on Coffee with Kenny after Sonoma, Wallace revealed SVG's technique:

Ad

Trending

"Hardly any competition because all the competitors say his skillset is much better than anybody's in the NASCAR Cup Series. They say SVG does not allow the TV networks to film his footwork… He'll not allow anybody to watch what he's doing because it allows him to brake better, match his shifting points better. He's just damn good." (3:52 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Footwork, specifically brake modulation, downshifting rhythm, and corner entry technique, is arguably the most essential trait in road racing. In cars like the Next Gen with sequential gearboxes and independent rear suspension, this legwork becomes the difference between overdriving a corner and executing a perfect lap.

However, Wallace was quick to temper the runaway hype. He added:

"We're making this big old deal out of Shane van Gisbergen - SVG - the great road racer of our era now. Now when you live long enough like me, you start to call bulls*** on a lot of things… There was a stretch where the great Jeff Gordon at one point won like six road course races in a row, eight out of ten. And there was a time that Jeff Gordon was not just good at everything but he was a great road racer." (3:03 onwards)

Ad

Shane Van Gisbergen made waves with his Cup debut at the 2023 Chicago Street Race, became the first driver in 60 years to win their maiden start, and has since added wins in Mexico City and now Sonoma.

In contrast, Jeff Gordon remains the standard. In 47 career road course starts, the four-time champion racked up nine victories, five of them at Sonoma, and set a streak of dominance in the late '90s unmatched by any of his peers. While SVG has now recorded top-10 finishes in eight of his 10 Cup road/street starts, his sample size remains small compared to Gordon's body of work.

Ad

According to Wallace, until SVG can stretch his dominance into longevity, the crown stays with Gordon.

Shane Van Gisbergen's latest win fuels foreign invasion blueprint

NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen with the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 trophy. Source: Imagn

Shane Van Gisbergen's victory on Sunday was textbook. The New Zealander won Stage 2 and survived three late cautions and held off Chase Briscoe by 1.128 seconds, despite a tire disadvantage and relentless pressure from drivers who had pitted late for fresh rubber. He led 97 of 110 laps, setting a new Sonoma record and putting Trackhouse Racing third in the playoff standings.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

But his journey to NASCAR wasn't born overnight. A three-time Supercars champion and Bathurst 1000 winner, he was on the brink of retirement before Trackhouse founder Justin Marks convinced him to make the leap. First with a one-off appearance in Project91, then a fast-tracked move to Xfinity, and now full-time Cup duty.

Now the winningest foreign-born driver in Cup history through 34 starts, SVG's story has become something more than just a flash in the pan. With wins at Mexico, Chicago, and Sonoma in the bank, only Watkins Glen and the Charlotte Roval remain among road courses on the 2025 calendar. Beyond that, SVG must prove he can adapt to ovals if he wants to run deep into the NASCAR playoffs.

Still, Marks' gamble has already paid off. The No. 88 is locked into the postseason. The sport has a new blueprint for recruiting international talent. And Shane van Gisbergen is here to stay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.