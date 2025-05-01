Kenny Wallace calls out ‘stupid’ fuel-saving strategy by NASCAR drivers 

During the latest episode of 'The Herm & Schrader' podcast, former Fox Sports broadcaster Kenny Wallace referred to NASCAR drivers' fuel-saving strategy as "stupid." Wallace claimed he did thorough research and explained the reason behind the drivers following the strategy.

Ad

During the podcast, Wallace told his host, retired NASCAR driver Ken Schrader, that drivers follow the fuel-saving strategy to save time during the pit stops. Continuing further, he revealed that with the lug nut design, it requires lesser time to change the tire of the car as compared to refueling.

Reflecting upon the same, Kenny Wallace stated:

"So when they come in to get fuel, the less fuel they can take means they can get off pit road quicker. That's how insane this is. I said, No, it's got to be another reason that just sounds stupid." [00:23 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ken Schrader agreed with Wallace and said:

"Yeah, I never understood it because Sunoco has been such a great partner for NASCAR for a number of years now, and they give everybody all their fuel, so it doesn't seem like that they, that make a deal. Gotta save some."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fuel consumption and tire conservation are crucial factors which determine a driver's position during a race. For refueling, the stock car racing association uses a vented dump can system requiring a special man during the pits for the same. This system was designed to optimize the pit stop time; however, since lug nuts were introduced in 2021, refueling requires more time than changing the tires.

“NASCAR didn't leave those places”: Kenny Wallace's host gave his take on stock car racing's return to Bowman Gray and Rockingham Speedway

During an earlier episode of the same podcast, Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader covered NASCAR's return to two historic venues, Bowman Gray Stadium and Rockingham Speedway. Following the same, Schrader gave his verdict on these tracks' long hiatus from racing.

Ad

Intrigued by NASCAR's sudden return to these tracks, former Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace asked Schrader the reason, and he explained:

"One thing I always heard was from a lot of fans was, I can't believe that NASCAR is leaving. NASCAR never left. NASCAR didn't leave those places; the families that own those tracks decided, Hey, our sport's rocking pretty good right now. Would have never believed that this little piece of land here with this racetrack on it and our two dates would be worth what it is right now." [00:15 onwards]

Ad

"So now would be a good time to get out of the family business. And they sold, they sold their facility, and along with it went the dates, as long as NASCAR would approve that they could take those dates someplace else. And that, that's what happened," Kenny Wallace's host added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In August 2024, the governing body announced their return to the iconic Bowman Gray Stadium for the 2025 season after a 54-year break. The non-point-paying race was held on Feburary 2, 2025, and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott won the race.

On the other hand, the Balck's Tire 200 Truck Series race and the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Xfinity Series were held at Rockingham Speedway on April 18 and 19, 2025. Tyler Ankrum won the Truck Series race, while Sammy Smith won the Xfinity Series race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.