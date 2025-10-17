  • NASCAR
Kenny Wallace confirms he's 'no longer together' with longtime friend and former NASCAR crew member

By Vignesh Kanna
Modified Oct 17, 2025 05:35 GMT
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn
Kenny Wallace - Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn

Kenny Wallace provided a health update on his longtime friend and crew member, Frankie 'Jughead' Rawlins. The Cup Series veteran admitted he hasn’t been in contact with him but mentioned that Rawlins is in good health and managing his weight well.

Rawlins has dealt with a myriad of health issues in the past. From two heart attacks in 2017 and a battle with skin cancer, the 60-year-old currently faces Colitis, a disease that causes acute diarrhoea.

Wallace previously raised a GoFundMe campaign to help with his medical costs. Rawlins is being treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, but it's been a year since he last appeared on Wallace's YouTube channel.

As such, a fan by the name of Kevin McDonald asked Wallace for an update on Rawlins.

"Kenny, Where is jughead? Is he no longer able to help out? Just wondering as we haven’t seen or heard from him in awhile," he wrote via X.

Kenny Wallace replied to the comment and said(viaX/Kenny_Wallace),

"Jughead and myself are no longer together. His health is awesome and his weight is doing good."
Kenny Wallace retired from full time racing in 2015. He currently competes in dirt racing events and recently won a race in Charleston, Illinois.

Kenny Wallace comments on growing complaints with NASCAR's Next Gen car

Kenny Wallace has addressed the alleged pitfalls of the Next Gen car. In an episode of Coffee with Kenny, the veteran driver responded to claims of NASCAR straying from its traditional stock car roots.

"Did you know the rear of my wife's Suburban is just like the rear of a NASCAR stock car? Same thing," Walace said (06:50 onwards).
"NASCAR stock car is stock. And guys, we can't go back to 1970, okay? We can't because that's not the way they build cars anymore. The carburetor is gone for the most part. I mean, everybody's still got straight axles in the rear, but independent suspension is the way a lot of these, you know, rear independent suspension. A lot of these cars don't have straight axles anymore," he added.
It's widely known that Next Gen cars suffer under dirty air. While the setup fares better on intermediates, short track racing has deteriorated. NASCAR had to resort to extreme tire fallof to make overtakes possible, and is now preparing a horsepower bump in 2026 to further help the cause.

In a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download, NASCAR chief Steve O'Donnell sat with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and went over the origins of the Next Gen Era. He explained how teams were blowing their budget on parts manufacturing, which prompted the introduction of the Next Gen package to reduce costs and attract new customers.

Edited by Vignesh Kanna
