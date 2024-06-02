Kenny Wallace on how FRM acquired funds for new NASCAR Charter purchase

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently gave an insight into the approach made by Front Row Motorsports to acquire funds for owning a third charter in the NASCAR Cup Series. Wallace believes that solely racing doesn't get the team owners their money, as there lies another front, in the form of other businesses.

Recently, Front Row Motorsports announced that they would field a three-car charter from the 2025 season. FRM owner Bob Jenkins broke the news a day after the announcement of Stewart-Haas Racing's sale of charters. Many members of the NASCAR community expected such news. This led to another speculation about how FRM could fund another Cup Series charter despite being a comparatively small team.

Kenny Wallace shared his perspective on how the top organizations in NASCAR fund their racing ventures. He believes that only racing doesn't deliver big returns. On his YouTube channel, Wallace said,

"Rick Hendrick is one of the wealthiest men in America because he sells a lot of cars, he’s got his dealerships. Now these dealerships make money...Let’s look at Jack Roush, where does he get money? He designs things, he’s a builder. He designs parts and cars for Ford Motorsport," he said [at 3:06-4:35].

Wallace also claimed that wealthy people in the racing "love the sport". Hence, their passion for the sport leads to spending fortunes on the sport. He also added that team owners like Michael Jordan of 23XI Racing and Coach Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing earn their sponsors for being the big names in their former sports, as well as having connections.

"So where did Front Row Motorsports get all their money? Well, the man (Bob Jenkins) probably has a business. That’s where they got the money. Or they went and borrowed the money because they have a sponsor that’s going to start that third team," Wallace said [at 8:28].

A brief about FRM's owner Bob Jenkins

Bob Jenkins, owner of Front Row Motorsports, was the first to announce the purchase of another charter to their existing two Cup charter. FRM released a statement from Bob Jenkins on May 29, stating:

"We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we. Today that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. I always have the vision to continue to grow and improve our team and that commitment and desire never changes. I am committed to the sport and its passionate fans and partners."

Jenkins became a full-race team owner in 2005. He entered NASCAR as the co-owner of Means-Jenkins Motorsports in partnership with Jimmy Means, a former NASCAR driver. Along with FRM, Jenkins is also known for his involvement in the Yum! Brands chain of restaurants. He owns approximately 260 Taco Bell franchises, along with Long John Silver's and A&W Restaurants. Yum! Brands Taco Bell, Long John Silver's, and MDS also appear as sponsors on the FRM cars when the team doesn't have an outdoor sponsor. Seemingly, Jenkins funds the teams internally.

Currently, FRM fields two full-time Ford Mustangs in the Cup Series. Michael McDowell pilots the #34, while Todd Gilliland drives the #38.