Kenny Wallace gives major praise to billionaire Roger Penske after second-straight victory at Rolex 24

Former NASCAR driver and reporter Kenny Wallace showered praises on Team Penske’s legendary owner Roger Penske on winning the back-to-back IMSA SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 at Daytona. Felipe Nasr drove the #7 Porsche 963 to the Rolex 24 at Daytona overall victory for Porsche Penske Motorsport. It marked the third overall victory for Penske in Rolex 24’s history.

The last three years had been incredible for Team Penske, adding to his illustrious motorsport legacy, which includes three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships in the Next Gen era (Joey Logano in 2022, 2024, and Ryan Blaney in 2023), consecutive Indy 500 wins (Josef Newgarden in 2023-24), the 2024 IMSA GTP championship (Dane Cameron), the 2024 WEC championship, and now two Rolex 24 in a row.

After winning the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, Roger Penske received praise and congratulations from the racing community, and one of them was Kenny Wallace.

Trending

In a post on X, nine-time Xfinity Series winner praised Penske on recent accomplishments and his dominance in the motorsports world as he continues to achieve success, especially as he grows older.

“The older, Roger Penske gets the more he dominates. Awesome 😁 Congratulations, Captain @Team_Penske 💯🏁” Wallace wrote.

Expand Tweet

Roger Penske, who has a net worth of $1 billion (according to Celebrity Net Worth) is synonymous with success. Known as “The Captain,” he is arguably one of the most successful team owners in American motorsports.

The 87-year-old, the founder and chairman of the Penske Corporation, has won championships in every series he has competed in, from the NASCAR Cup Series to USAC. With 20 Indy 500 victories, he is the most successful owner in the series’ history.

“Terrific job by the whole” team”—Roger Penske reflects on the second straight victory at Rolex 24

It was a collective effort from the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports, driven by Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor, in securing the win after a grueling 24-hour competition.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with NBC Sports, Roger Penske reflected on the collective effort and success of his team after winning the 2025 Rolex 24 for the second consecutive year. He praised the drivers for their strong performance throughout the event and the excellence of the Porsche car.

“Terrific job by the whole team, when you think about all the drivers we had, they ran strong all day. And the cars, this Porsche car we have has just been amazing. And to think we did it two years in a row, it’s a credit to all the people here, all the people from Germany and from Porsche and our team here. So we’ve got one organization, and now we’ve been able to say we did it again,” the NASCAR Hall of Fame said.

The 32-year-old Brazilian driver Felipe Nasr became the 2025 Rolex 24 champion after defeating his teammate Matt Campbell in the close battle for the lead with 22 minutes remaining in the race. It also marked Nasr’s second win in the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback