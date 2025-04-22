Kenny Wallace publicly urges Steve O'Donnell to recognize NASCAR’s turning point after Rockingham’s success

NASCAR concluded its return to the Rockingham Speedway last weekend with two of its national series, the Truck and Xfinity Series. Kenny Wallace, a former NASCAR driver, urged the NASCAR President, Steve O'Donnell, to recognize and consider the Darlington Raceway as a Cup Series venue in the future.

Ad

NASCAR returned to Rockingham for the first time since 2013 and hosted the Truck and Xfinity Series races. In Truck, Tyler Ankrum claimed the victory ahead of Jack Garcia and Daniel Hemric. Whereas in Xfinity, Sammy Smith won the race ahead of Parker Retzlaff and Harrison Burton.

With both series races returning to a track that has historical significance and fandom in NASCAR, Wallace joined the bandwagon to call for a Cup race at Rockingham in the upcoming days, and termed it a turning point.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the same, Wallace shared his take on his latest video, "Coffee with Kenny" on X:

"My buddy Steve O'Donnell is now the president. I see we are at a turning point in NASCAR, for so many reasons. That's going to be my highlight right here. NASCAR is at a turning point. Well, Herman, what is that turning point? Well, I mean, you see what's going on and on."

Ad

Following this, Wallace added how NASCAR returned to Rockingham, and it was a successful outing with the 34,500-seat venue, seeing a full house as fans lined up hours before the race on Saturday. He said:

"NASCAR has left California speedway. NASCAR has left Kentucky. NASCAR has left Joliet and Chicago land, and now they are right back to Bowman Gray, North Wilkesboro. And of course, the one that was so successful this week was Rockingham."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kenny Wallace is a former NASCAR driver, primarily known for his Xfinity Series stint. Even though he raced in the Cup Series for 18 years, where he racked up 344 races, his Xfinity Series statistics of 547 races in 26 years stand out the most.

Kenny Wallace pointed out a timeline of Cup Series' return at Rockingham

With the Truck and Xfinity Series having a permanent place at Rockingham in the near future, Kenny Wallace shared a tentative date when NASCAR can finally bring the Cup Series to this renowned track. Speaking about this, he stated in his video that the NASCAR Cup Series could return to Rockingham as early as 2027, despite all the obstacles.

Ad

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers during the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire at Rockingham Speedway on April 19, 2025 - Source: Getty

"Yes, we're looking at Rockingham. We could go back there in 2027 if everything goes good," Kenny Wallace said. "Then I feel really good that NASCAR cup series will be back at Rockingham in 2027."

The 2004 Subway 400 was the last Cup Series race at Rockingham Speedway, and it was won by Matt Kenseth of Roush Racing. If NASCAR returns to the track in 2027, it will return after a long hiatus of nearly two and a half decades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More