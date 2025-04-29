Kenny Wallace shares his honest take on the viewership of the ‘supposedly no good’ Talladega race 

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace reacted to Sunday's Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway, which drew over 4 million viewers on FOX. While the TV rating was down by 6 percent from last year, Wallace highlighted that the viewership was impressive despite criticism about the race.

Austin Cindric earned the first win for Team Penske at the Jack Link's 500 by just 0.022 seconds after an intense battle in the final laps. Overall, the race saw 67 lead changes and had four cautions for 22 laps. Some fans believed the race felt a bit calmer than the usual chaos at Talladega, with fewer big crashes or caution flags. Kenny Wallace pointed out the contradiction between fan complaints and the high viewership on X, writing:

"4 MILLION PEOPLE 😳. That’s a lot of people watching a race that was supposedly no good😂"

In a poll by The Athletic's Jeff Gluck on X, 61% of fans voted that the Talladega race was not good.

However, the viewership on TV was down by just 6 percent from last year, when Tyler Reddick won the race.

"[Fox TV] got 4.041 million viewers for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, down 6% from last year," Sport Business Journal's Adam Stern wrote on X.

There were five lead changes in the last six laps, but Cindric managed to claim his first win from Ryan Preece after a 30-race drought.

However, the runner-up finish of the RFK Racing driver was taken away after his car failed the post-race inspection. Joey Logano, who finished in fifth place, was also disqualified after the race and dropped two points in the NASCAR Cup standings.

"Drove hard" - Kenny Wallace on Kyle Larson's Jacksonville win

Kyle Larson speaks during an interview at Iowa Speedway- Source: Imagn

Kenny Wallace also reacted to Kyle Larson winning the World of Outlaws dirt race last Saturday at Jacksonville Speedway. He started in 6th place and took the lead by lap 16, winning by four seconds, and notching his third victory in six races this year.

Wallace, who retired from NASCAR during the mid-2010s, continues to participate in dirt racing. In a post on X, he said Larson may look skinny, but he is "physically strong".

"For as skinny as [Kyle Larson] is. He is physically STRONG in that [World of Outlaws] Sprint car. Drove HARD at [Jacksonville Speedway] and destroyed the field by 4 seconds," Kenny Wallace wrote.

Larson got his 38th win in the World of Outlaws series after a second-place finish last year at Jacksonville Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver also owns a dirt track racing series of his own. The High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series was launched in 2023 with Larson's brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, as co-owner.

