Kenny Wallace shares a message of admiration for “bada**” brother and NASCAR legend Rusty

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace applauded his brother Rusty amid the race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. He posted on social media a photo of Rusty's bronze plaque that highlights his brother's career accomplishments at the track.The plaque commemorates Rusty Wallace’s success at Bristol, where he claimed nine victories—including both his first career win and his milestone 50th. It also notes his seven pole positions at the track. The tribute was installed in March 2006, one year after his retirement from NASCAR.Speaking about his brother's achievements, Kenny Wallace wrote on X:“My big brother is a bada** at (Bristol Motor Speedway).”During his racing days, Rusty Wallace captured 55 Cup Series victories, placing him 12th on the all-time wins list behind Denny Hamlin, who recently scored his 59th career victory at World Wide Technology Raceway. The older Wallace earned his lone championship in 1989, battling legends like Dale Earnhardt Sr. along the way.Kenny Wallace, meanwhile, never reached Victory Lane in the Cup Series but carved out success in the Busch Grand National Series (now Xfinity Series), collecting nine wins with several teams, including one owned by his brother. Today, he remains active in the sport as a commentator and media personality, co-hosting the Herm &amp; Schrader podcast alongside fellow former driver Ken Schrader.The upcoming Bristol night race serves as the Round of 16 finale, where four drivers will see their playoff hopes cut short when the checkered flag waves. Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have already secured their spots in the Round of 12, while Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry currently find themselves below the cutline.Kenny Wallace drops top three picks for 2025 NASCAR championshipKenny Wallace named his top three picks to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The 62-year-old chose William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell, leaving out Kyle Larson, who has won three races so far this year.In an episode of the “Coffee with Kenny” show on X, Wallace said:“I'm going to go with William Byron, and here's why, because William was so consistent all year long.” [5:00]“I'm going to go Denny Hamlin just because you got to. You got to. And then I'm going to go Danny Hamlin and I'm going to go, God, between Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, I'm going to go Christopher Bell. There they are.” [5:25]William Byron opened the 2025 season by winning the Daytona 500 for the second year in a row. He went on to secure the regular-season championship, edging out his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. Denny Hamlin sits on five wins this year, including last week’s victory at World Wide Technology Raceway that locked him into the Round of 12. Christopher Bell also made history earlier in the season, becoming the first driver in the modern era to win three straight races, doing so at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix. These three drivers enter the Bristol night race well clear of the elimination bubble.