Kenny Wallace shares rare look at Michael Jordan’s $70M private jet while highlighting NASCAR aviation

Retired NBA great and co-owner of 23XI Racing Michael Jordan purchased a new private jet with a custom paint job last October. The aircraft, which the basketball icon purchased for $70 million according to Daily Mail, was recently checked out by retired NASCAR driver and TV personality Kenny Wallace in a social media video.

In one of his latest "Coffee With Kenny" social media videos, the former NASCAR RaceDay host shared a close-up look at Jordan's aircraft. Wallace also discussed NASCAR aviation, explaining that the drivers race 39 times a year and have to fly privately in order to do so.

"When you run 39 races a year, you can not get on commercial airplanes. It just doesn't work that way. These guys get done racing on a Sunday night, they've got to be back at the shop on Monday working." (0:57 onwards)

In the video, Wallace pans out and shows the various jets that carry NASCAR drivers, teams, and officials. The Missouri native pointed out the jets owned by Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, and others.

Wallace stressed that NASCAR is a serious sport and private jets are a necessity for those involved. He added:

"It's not that people are wealthy, it's that this is what it takes. I hope you all understand and you don't make fun of this. I hope you guys don't do that redneck stuff. 'Oh yeah, if I had that kinda money.' No, it ain't about that. This is what it takes, guys." (5:01 onwards)

Michael Jordan purchased a Gulfstream 650ER and spent an extrsa $500,000 for a custom paint job. The aircraft's look is silver and black, representing the former basketball champion's elephant-print 'Air Jordan' shoes. The private jet also has Jordan's iconic Jumpman logo stamped on the side.

An Instagram account with the handle avcorporatejets posted a video showing off the aircraft at the time of Jordan's purchase. The account penned a caption that read:

"G650ER | Michael Jordans 🏀 NEW JET 🚀 🎥 @seantejani #michaeljordan #gulfstream #n236mj #g650er #plane #privatejet"

Michael Jordan's team "battled hard" in NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing had a difficult afternoon in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol. Neither of Jordan's three cars finished inside the top 15, with the highest finisher being Tyler Reddick, who placed 18th.

23XI Racing's social media team took to Instagram after the event, making it known that they gave it their all. They wrote:

"Battled hard at the Coliseum. 🏟️⚔️ We’ll rest up and get back to it in a few weeks. 🫡 #TeamToyota"

23XI Racing is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin and has been operating since 2021. The team has won eight career races, the most recent being with Reddick at Homestead-Miami Speedway last October.

