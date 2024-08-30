Kenny Wallace shares his take on modern NASCAR drivers being more cautious with their public image

Former Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace recently voiced his opinion on the new-age NASCAR drivers, and how they present themselves publicly. With social media amplifying their every move, many exercise greater caution to maintain a positive image, as per Wallace.

Wallace retired from NASCAR in 2016 after a career spanning 25 years across all its divisions. Wallace secured nine race wins in the Xfinity Series, but could not achieve that feat in NASCAR's top division. Following his retirement, he took on the role of an analyst for the sport and is also the host of the "Kenny Conversation" podcast.

Recently, Wallace followed up on an inquiry made by a fan regarding how the current drivers are cautious with their image, especially after the rise of social media. The fan said:

"Serious question Herm, why do drivers do little to nothing to promote themselves today. I remember back in the day meeting drivers at businesses & events. Today's drivers don't seem to do anything to promote themselves."

Wallace extended his views in response to the fan's question.

"Great question. Not sure? I do believe they are afraid of making a mistake and being called out," Kenny Wallace said.

During NASCAR's golden era, drivers fostered close relationships with fans through frequent promotional events, often adopting a personal touch. However, the landscape of the sport has shifted over time. With the advent of social media, drivers and teams now face heightened accountability, prompting a more measured and strategic approach to public interactions.

Kenny Wallace looks back at racing in Japan following Mexico's announcement for the 2025 Cup Series

Following NASCAR's announcement of their 2025 Cup Series schedule, speculations regarding an international event were confirmed. On June 15 next year, the Cup Series will head to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City for the first time in the sport's history.

This is not the first time NASCAR has raced outside the United States of America as the series visited Japan for an exhibition race at the Suzuka Circuit following the end of the 1996 season. Recently Kenny Wallace reminisced about his time racing in Japan during his stint in the sport

"@NASCAR in Japan was a wonderful experience for us. McDonald’s had Rice Burgers. Grocery stores only had sea food. Meat was no where to be found. Most food that was edible came from the ocean," Kenny Wallace said.

One of Richmond Raceway's two Cup races will be replaced to make room for the inaugural Cup Series event in Mexico. Additionally, the 2025 schedule marks the return of Bowman Gray Stadium after more than half a century, where it will host the pre-season Clash.

