Kenny Wallace tells Hailie Deegan a classic Dale Earnhardt ‘Intimidator’ tale that terrorized other NASCAR drivers

Dale Earnhardt is a phenomenon in the NASCAR world that is going to probably outlast every other driver's legacy in my opinion. Just like a normal person unknown to the world of F1 knew who Michael Schumacher was, Dale 'The Intimidator' Earnhardt is still recognized in places where stock car racing is not even remotely on the map.

Such was the legacy of one of, if not the biggest superstar that NASCAR created, Earnhardt Sr. made racing his family business. Coming from a humble farming background from Kannapolis, North Carolina, racing flowed in the former driver's veins as his father also used to race around local dirt tracks.

However, his father did not want the late driver to follow in his footsteps. Little did he know that when he will, he would create a lasting legacy.

Expand Tweet

Often known for his no-holds-barred style of racing and pushing people out of his way on the racetrack, former Xfinity Series driver Kenny Wallace shared a story about Earnhardt Sr. on an episode of his podcast The Kenny Conversation. Featuring Hailie Deegan as his guest, Wallace elaborated on why Earnhardt Sr. won a lot and said:

"Years ago, the great Dale Earnhardt Sr., he became 'The Intimidator', and here's why. Because you look in your mirror and you would see Dale Sr. coming right, and you'd try to race him. Well, he wouldn't give you three seconds, he popped you right in the a** and moved you out of the way."

Wallace further added to his anecdotes on Dale Earnhardt Sr. from back in the day and said:

"One of the reasons Earnhardt won so many races is because every time we looked in our mirrors and we saw Dale Sr. coming, we moved out of the way! He didn't have to race nobody."

Listen to the complete podcast below:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on why his dad raced the way he did

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a third-generation race car driver from the Earnhardt family is one driver regarded in similar light to his late father in the sport. While Dale Jr. might not have the statistical advantage over his dad, Earnhardt Jr. has successfully become an entrepreneur and broadcaster in the NASCAR world, something which Dale Sr. never was.

Elaborating on why he thinks his dad had such an aggressive style of racing, Earnhardt Jr. recently elaborated in his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, and said:

"I think Dad's aggressive style comes from being broke. Eating baloney sandwiches every day, just not being able to pay his own power bill and rent, never having a new car to drive around, you know, all those things."

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Sr. might have left the world for good or for bad, but he is one driver whose legacy in the sport will be impossible to wipe out.