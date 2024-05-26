Kenny Wallace weighs in on Kyle Larson's double-duty strategy during rain delay

NASCAR veteran and analyst Kenny Wallace feels that Kyle Larson should remain more focused on the Indianapolis 500 if a rain delay risks his chances of missing the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte for the Cup Series. The #5 driver is set to take part in both the Indy500 and the NASCAR race on the same day.

In his latest video, Kenny Wallace focused on Larson's double duty which he will perform later this week. In the morning, he is set to run the first Indy500 of his career, and later that day he will take part in the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. While this should not be a problem, there is a chance of rain during the IndyCar race.

A rain could potentially delay the race, making him late for the Coca-Cola 600 later that day. It is speculated that Kyle Larson would be pulled out from the Indy500 if the delay is significant to focus on his NASCAR race. However, Kenny Wallace feels Larson should be more dedicated to the 500. He said, comparing it with the Daytona 500, in his recent YouTube video:

"I just don't think NASCAR is that mean. I think they know that the Indianapolis 500 is the largest race in the world... The Daytona 500 is awesome, but listen, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the oldest racetrack. So it is official, the Indianapolis 500 is the most legendary, biggest race in the world." (1:45)

Wallace added that given the fact that Kyle Larson has already won the Cup Series championship in 2021, it would be more sensible for him to keep competing in the Indy500. Partly because even if the prize money is involved, Hendrick sponsors the McLaren that he will be driving at Indianapolis.

"God, he's already won a cup Championship. Your car owner pays you, your car owner is Rick Hendrick, he's the one that pays you. So if you go well, NASCARs where the money's at, well Rick's paying you and your sponsor is your car owner, hendrickcars.com." (3:39)

Kyle Larson hoping for good weather conditions at Indianapolis as uncertainty about a decision looms

Kyle Larson earlier talked about the possibility of rain at the Indy500 which is scheduled later today. Since it has not been clarified if Larson will be pulled out of the race or will be allowed to continue and miss out on the Charlotte race, he feels that it would be best if the weather conditions are favorable. As quoted by Motorsport, he said:

"I mean, I think you could look at the forecast and get worried now. I don’t know anything. I have no answers as far as decisions and all that. I don’t think anybody really does at this point."

"It just probably has to come down to game time decisions and playing it by ear. I don’t know. Hopefully, the weather gods work out for us, and we can get both races in," he said.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick also mentioned earlier that it would be "disappointing" to pull Kyle Larson out of the race because of all the preparation that has gone into his debut IndyCar race.