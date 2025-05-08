Kevin Harvick believes Kyle Larson is a generational talent who could rival Max Verstappen with the same F1 equipment

Kevin Harvick recently spoke to Will Buxton, via Fox, about NASCAR and Formula 1's crossover. While talking on the show, Harvick had all the praise for Kyle Larson, calling him a generational driver. He said Larson could actually rival Max Verstappen, the four-time world champion, if given proper time and situation in an F1 car.

"When I look at Kyle Larson, he is a once-in-a-generation type of driver, he could go to the Indy 500 and win this year. I think he can go in an F1 car with the proper situation and time in the car and be competitive. You put him in Max Verstappen's car, and he is going to do Max Verstappen things with the proper amount of time to lead up there." Kevin Harvick explained Via NASCAR on Fox

Kyle Larson had himself said something similar to Kevin Harvick during the summer last year. He said that he believes that he is a better all-around driver than the F1 champion, Max Verstappen.

"I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver. There’s no way he can get into a Sprint Car and win the Knoxville Nationals. There’s no way he can win the Chili Bowl. There’s no way he can go win a Cup race at Bristol.” Larson said when asked about Verstappen, as reported by FloRacing ( 28:50- 29:20 )

Larson's comments triggered some serious debates back then. Kevin Harvick's latest comments may again cause a debate among the fans of both sides in deciding who is more deserving of both the talented drivers.

Kevin Harvick shares his thoughts on Denny Hamlin's scary incident at Texas

Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts on his Harvick Happy Hour podcast about Denny Hamlin's fiery incident at the Wurth 400 race at Texas on Sunday. Hamlin's car erupted into flames during lap 75 of the race.

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin at Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Harvick analysed the situation with co-host Mamba Smith and said:

"The flames were really strange, the way that they were almost like it was a fuel fire. It sounds like they broke a valve spring, dropped a valve, and then it exploded. I think this was the third race on that particular engine, based on the feedback I got from Larry McReynolds.It's unfortunate, and I think when you look at these 11 car, they're in good shape. I think that the speed and the things that they have in this car are good." Harvick said on his podcast

Hamlin stated after the race that he was unaware of the fire until he stopped. The driver has shown great form this year and is currently ranked third in the NASCAR Cup series this season with 338 points earned. The driver will be looking for a strong comeback in the next race at Kansas.

