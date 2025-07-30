Kevin Harvick is crystal clear Denny Hamlin will “have a chance” at the NASCAR championship despite being encircled by ‘crazy news’

Kevin Harvick opened up about Denny Hamlin's current situation and stated that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will have a chance at the NASCAR championship despite his off-track troubles involving his team, 23XI Racing. Hamlin is currently going through lawsuit issues that they filed against NASCAR, along with Front Row Motorsports, last year.

As per the latest developments in the 23XI and FRM's lawsuit against NASCAR, the two Cup Series teams will have no rights compared to regular Cup Series teams after Judge Bell delivered a verdict for the sanctioning body. As a result, Denny Hamlin, the co-owner of the 23XI Racing along with Michael Jordan, are on the back foot now.

While he is facing charter issues regarding his team, Hamlin has also qualified for the NASCAR playoffs, and will compete for the championship, which could be his maiden in 21 years of racing in the Cup Series.

As Denny Hamlin is enormously overwhelmed with everything, especially the "crazy news" surrounding the lawsuit, Harvick believes that the JGR star will find a way to deal with them and come out on top in the Championship. Speaking about this, Harvick said in the Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast:

"We're on a roll of positives here for Denny, and we've got you know, Iowa, Glen Richmond, Daytona left, you know, headed into the playoffs. If we can just keep the wheels on it for four weeks without any crazy news that he has to deal with outside of what he's already dealing with. He's already pretty good at dealing with it. He's going to have a chance when we get to the end of the year."

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed a lawsuit against NASCAR as they declined to sign the charter deal provided by the sanctioning body. In the lawsuit, the two aforementioned teams claimed that NASCAR prevents fair competition with its latest charter deal.

Denny Hamlin might stay in NASCAR longer if the sport finds a "legit" championship format

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin stated that he might stay in the NASCAR Cup Series for a longer period of time if the sanctioning body finds a different or "legit" format in the championship. Speaking about his wish, here's what the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said:

"As a person that now only has a couple of years left, I told Jeff Gluck, after, if they get a legit format down, I might go longer because I feel like my chances would be better on a more typical sample size. The one race, I don’t know, my chances are 25%. If you go to 36 races, I think my chances are better than that.” (via The Daily DownForce)

Denny Hamlin made his debut in the most prominent form of stock car racing in 2005 and amassed a total of 706 races in over 21 years, where he racked up 58 wins, 44 poles, and 369 Top 10s.

