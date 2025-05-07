Kevin Harvick delivers a cold dose of truth on the boos hurled at Joey Logano

On a recent NASCAR on FOX segment, Kevin Harvick addressed the chorus of boos aimed at Joey Logano—something that’s followed the driver for years. This discussion came after Logano’s latest win at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick explained that a lot of the hate directed at Joey Logano is rooted in the first years of his career. He pointed to Logano’s run-ins with other drivers and the way his early comments rubbed people the wrong way. But Kevin Harvick said it simply doesn’t faze Logano anymore.

"I think a lot of that comes from just, you know, the first part of his career and just the run-ins and situations and some of the timing of some of his comments and things that he's said, but that none of that bothers him anymore," Harvick shared. [8:28 onwards]

“He is so confident in his ability and his team's ability to overcome things… he’s not shy about commenting on controversial things or situations,” he added.

As per an article published by Frontstretch back in 2018, Logano’s reputation has been a magnet for criticism since his debut. Dubbed the “best thing since sliced bread” by Mark Martin when he was just 13, Logano entered the Cup Series at age 18, landing a high-profile ride at Joe Gibbs Racing. That leap skipped over the usual slow climb, which left many fans cold. For them, Logano 'didn’t earn it'.

While Logano did show talent—winning from the pole in just his third XFINITY Series race—his early Cup years were filled with on-track clashes. He tangled with a lot of veterans, including Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Tony Stewart. It didn’t help that his father, Tom Logano, repeatedly stepped into the fray, even losing his credentials for confronting other drivers. To fans and competitors, it looked like entitlement.

Kevin Harvick won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and retired in 2023 with 60 Cup wins, having won all four crown-jewel races. He also booked two Xfinity Series titles and 14 Truck Series victories to his name. In 2024, he joined FOX Sports as a full-time NASCAR analyst and launched the Happy Hour podcast.

How does Team Penske operate- Joey Logano in conversation with Kevin Harvick

While in conversation with Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano explained how Team Penske manages adversity—another topic that came up following his bounce-back win at Texas. The win came just one week after teammate Austin Cindric’s win at Talladega.

After winning his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, Logano began 2025 with a string of weak performances. He didn’t break into the top five in the first nine races. And when he did—at Talladega—the result was wiped out by a disqualification. That could have derailed momentum, but instead, he came back with a strong showing at the Wurth 400 in Texas.

During a Victory Lap interview hosted by Kevin Harvick, Logano described how Team Penske handles these types of slumps. He credited the team’s structured approach,

“We're a process-driven organization. When there is an issue, there is a process of figuring it out, and then we will start a new process of, like, okay, ‘How do we make sure this doesn't happen again?'" [6:17]

Logano stressed the group’s disciplined mindset. He added,

“It's just a very disciplined, 'this is how we're going to do it,' and a very engineering process minds there… there's not much emotion. It's just kind of 'what's the facts, let's work through it.'" [6:50]

Now, Logano and Cindric are locked into the 2025 playoffs. But Penske isn’t taking its foot off the gas. According to Logano, the team’s focus now shifts to “mission Ryan Blaney,” wanting to get their third driver into playoff contention.

