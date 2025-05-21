Kevin Harvick leaves no doubt about what Joey Logano would've done if the roles were reversed in All-Star Race

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick recently gave his take on three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano's plan of action against JGR's Christopher Bell at the All-Star race. Bell won the million-dollar prize pool, outdueling Logano, and the Team Penske driver lost his cool over Bell's move.

The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver led the 250-lap race event in the final stage of the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway until Michael Waltrip dropped the caution flag. Following the same, Logano chose not to pit, and Bell was the first to enter the pit for a fresh set of tires. This decision paid off well for Bell on the final lap of the race, where he took the lead with an aggressive maneuver and secured the one-million-dollar prize.

Reflecting on the same, Kevin Harvick claimed that Logano would have done the exact same move as Bell to win the race. He explained:

"He said it in our Victory Lap interview this week: “I knew that I was either going to be first or just somebody else in the field,” and he knew he was going to have to get aggressive to make it happen. You see him make the move right here, and Logano blocks him. To me, when you block, it's game on at that point." [12:13 onwards]

"He slid up the hill right there. Joey not happy afterward, but I think if the roles were reversed, Joey does the exact same thing to try to win a million dollars," he added.

Christopher Bell won the NASCAR All-Star race; meanwhile, the defending champion, Joey Logano, was the runner-up. Followed by Ross Chastain in third, Alex Bowman in P4, and Chase Elliott in P5.

Joey Logano opens up to Kevin Harvick about his team's "process-driven" approach

During another episode of former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's podcast 'Happy Hour,' the defending champion, Joey Logano, shared his thoughts on Team Penske's approach to overcoming the obstacles faced in the 2025 season. Logano and Cindric have one win each this season, while Ryan Blaney has yet to secure a win.

The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver struggled in the 2025 season until the first win of the season at Texas Motor Speedway. Additionally, his top-five finish at Talladega Superspeedway was turned into a brutal penalty for missing a spoiler bolt, and he was awarded the last spot in the standings.

Reflecting on his first win of the season, Joey Logano told Kevin Harvick how the team overcame the complication:

"I think the clear answer to me is that we're a process-driven organization. Meaning that when there is an issue, there is a process of figuring it out, and then we will start a new process of, like, okay, 'How do we make sure this doesn't happen again'?" [06:14 onwards]

Joey Logano currently ranks ninth in the Cup Series points table with 318 points to his credit. He secured one win, three top-ten, and one top-five finish in 12 starts this season. Additionally, he became the second driver to secure a berth in the playoffs.

