Kevin Harvick looks back on infamous NASCAR feud with Ricky Rudd

Kevin Harvick recalled his infamous feud with former Wood Brothers Racing driver Ricky Rudd at Richmond Raceway in 2003. In the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick said the incident cost him over $150,000 and had then-boss Richard Childress angry.

Ad

During the 2003 Chevy Rock and Roll 400 at Richmond, Harvick was running in second place when Ricky Rudd bumped him from behind and spun with eight laps remaining. The #29 Richard Childress Racing driver had to settle for a 16th-place finish, while Rudd came home in third.

Kevin Harvick drove next to Ricky Rudd on pit road before he and his crew members stepped and jumped on the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. He was told to pay the fine for every crew involved, setting him back $155,000.

Ad

Trending

The 49-year-old asked WBR's Eddie and Leonard Wood about the hood of the said #21 car before looking back on the 2003 Richmond post-race shenanigans on the Happy Hour podcast.

"What was funny, the next morning, I got a call from (Richard) Childress, he was hunting somewhere, and he's like, 'I'm sorry about that.' I'm like, 'No, man. I don't matter.' And then, 'No, no,'" Eddie Wood shared. [0:27]

Ad

Kevin Harvick chimed in and said:

"He (Richard Childress) was pissed. He was so mad. He made me pay. I had to pay every fine for every crew member that got fined. It cost me $155,000."

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion remembered then-NASCAR president Mike Helton getting mad at him for swearing during a post-race interview.

"We're sitting in the lounge and Mike Helton walks in the back of the door and he slams the door open...He comes in, and his cheeks are flapping, and he's like, 'You just caused a GD, bench-clearing brawl.' and he threw the door back shut. That was as mad as I've ever seen Mike because I said GD on TV," Harvick said. [1:19]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2003 Richmond incident wasn't the first time Kevin Harvick and Ricky Rudd had a conflict at the Virginia-based 0.75-mile track. Two years earlier, Harvick bumped Rudd for a pass before his fellow NASCAR driver retaliated on track.

Kevin Harvick shares pick for 2025 Bristol spring race

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn

With NASCAR holding the Bristol spring race this weekend, Kevin Harvick shared his favorite to get to victory lane. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver predicted yet another win from Denny Hamlin, who is currently on a two-win streak.

Ad

In an earlier episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick agreed with co-host Mamba Smith about Hamlin winning the Food City 500, saying:

"I think that I'm gonna have to agree with you. I'm gonna go with Denny Hamlin that way you're not..can't make up ground." [51:00 onwards]

Kaitlyn Vincie, meanwhile, chose Denny Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Christopher Bell, as her pick to win the short track race. If Hamlin wins this weekend, the JGR duo will become the first two NASCAR drivers to score a hat trick in the Next-Gen car era (2022-present).

Ad

The Bristol spring race is scheduled for April 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Harvick is part of the Fox broadcasting booth alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More